One might have foreseen that this most unusual of weather years would produce an unusually long 2023 Ice Melt Contest.
But no one could have foreseen an even more unlikely aspect of this winter’s Ice Melt Contest—even the person who foretold it in the form of a pair of top three entries.
“I’m not a weatherman. I didn’t foresee anything. I was just making a guess,” insisted John Warren, who made two very good guesses to take first place and third place in this year’s contest.
“Throughout my life I thought was never good at guessing. I guess I just proved myself wrong,” said Warren, the first person to ever take two of the top three spots in the annual contest.
“But I had help from my secretary.”
This year’s Ice Melt Contest also turned out to be unprecedentedly tardy, putting off its conclusion until April 11 at 12:58 p.m. (plus 37 seconds).
That’s when the weight attached to the Ice Melt Contest clock on the specially designed contest raft went through the ice on Logan Lake just outside Dillon, splashing into the water and stopping that clock last Tuesday.
“I think this is the latest it’s ever gone through,” said Raymond Graham, whose property encompasses Logan Lake.
“And I know it was the quickest, too. I went over on Monday night at six o’clock to look at it with my video camera to make sure the clock was still running and it was actually still froze about halfway across the lake,” recalled Graham of a situation he thought might keep the contest going through the end of the week.
“And then that warm wind kicked in Tuesday morning. It was still there at 10 a.m. when I was feeding my cows. But when I went over and looked at it in the afternoon around 4:30 the ice was gone. It went that quick. It was that wind.”
That wind blew the second-place cash prize to Carolyn Van Slyke, and a total of $600 ($500 for first prize and $100 for the third-place award) to Warren, a perennial contest entrant but first-time winner.
“I’ve done it annually for a long time,” said Warren of participating in the long-running contest, the proceeds of which go to fund scholarships and other Rotary charitable efforts.
“Duke Gilbert was the salesman—he hits me up every year for a book of tickets,” said Warren of his fellow local attorney.
“This was my lucky year, I guess,” said Warren of winning the contest initiated locally decades ago after a former local Rotarian named Phyllis Denton came across a similar competition held in a Colorado town also named Dillon.
“If I’ve come close to winning before, I haven’t noticed it.”