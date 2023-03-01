Rollie Miller

Vigilante Electric Co-operative General Manager Rolllie Miller says that the entirety of the work force makes the company a special place.  Miller is show in the Dillon company office.

Vigilante Electric Cooperative (VEC) General Manager Rollie Miller will help lead the company’s annual meeting of members on Friday at Townsend. Miller will say things the crowd likes and things maybe the gathering won’t like so much, but when he needs to get everybody in a good mood, he has a go to line.

“Vigilante Electric is doing pretty good yet,” said Miller during an interview last week. “We are the lowest provider for energy costs in the state of Montana and some of the lowest in the country for our irrigation and our residential rate classes. It is really good to be able to say that.

