Vigilante Electric Cooperative (VEC) General Manager Rollie Miller will help lead the company’s annual meeting of members on Friday at Townsend. Miller will say things the crowd likes and things maybe the gathering won’t like so much, but when he needs to get everybody in a good mood, he has a go to line.
“Vigilante Electric is doing pretty good yet,” said Miller during an interview last week. “We are the lowest provider for energy costs in the state of Montana and some of the lowest in the country for our irrigation and our residential rate classes. It is really good to be able to say that.
“There is only one utility in the state that can say that, and we get to say it, so it is certainly a highlight, and we work really hard to make sure that we keep it that way.”
With high inflation, high interest rates and high energy rates, consumers are challenged in some corners of the United States by energy and fuel costs, but in the 10-county area of Montana and Idaho serviced by the Vigilante Electric Co-operative, price stability has been the name of the game since the founding of the utility in 1937. Miller feels confident that the affordable rates will continue going forward.
“Our contract goes through 2028, so we’ve got five years to get it (new contract) done,” explained Miller. “Indications are next year or in 2025 we will be signing, hopefully, a 20-year contract. We have been having a lot of discussions with our advocacy groups over there in Portland and indications are that our contract is going to look pretty similar to the one we have now, with a little bit of refinements here and there, but it is looking pretty good.”
The low rates are made possible due to the corporation’s long-time, contractual partnership with the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). According to Wikipedia, the BPA is a federal agency and part of the Department of Energy. The BPA, created by an act of Congress in 1937, is self-funded and sells energy at cost in eight western states, including Montana. The BPA markets electricity from thirty-one federal hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River and its tributaries, as well as the power generated from a nuclear plant in Eastern Washington.
The Washington D.C. energy policy, commonly referred to as the Green New Deal, is a policy that attempts to deal with climate change by committing to renewable energy. The result is movement against carbon-based energy generation such as coal-fired generation. The result is putting rate pressure on most providers.
“It affects BPA more than anything, but it affects us in their rate setting processes,” Miller explained. “There is a war on carbon-based producing generation sources and that is a significant part of it (energy generation) across the country, where our power is almost all carbon-free. It is all hydro-generation, or nuclear or wind and solar. We have a little bit of carbon-based generation.”
Despite the clean energy generated at BPA facilities, there are hydro-electric plants under attack for other environmental reasons.
“For the life of me I can’t figure that one out where they want to tear out those Lower Snake River Dams,” said Miller. “There are four dams over there that have 1,000 average megawatts of generation coming out of them and they put those dams in there for irrigation and recreation uses to.
“They’re trying to protect the fish migration, but BPA has made modifications to those dams that have allowed fish to go upstream. One-third of the money that we spend on Bonneville Power Administration goes to fish and environmental mitigation stuff relating primarily to Salmon getting up the rivers.”
Growing customer base
Miller speculates that COVID opened the doors to a whole new category of workers that have found Montana a comfortable place to live.
“Two years ago, we saw an extreme record in new services,” said Miller. “We gauge our growth by the number of new services, and we took our normal year and at least doubled it if not a little bit more. Last year we were a little bit down from that, but we were clearly more than our normal.:
Miller says with a customer base of over 10,900 services, th
e company figures about 250 services is a normal year. He said last year new services easily surpassed that number.
“This year it has slowed down a little bit yet,” said Miller. “The COVID created an environment where people could work from home, so people are wanting to move to Montana and work out of their home, but they’ve slowed down. They’ve raised interest rates and so mortgage costs and building costs are going up to where it is difficult for normal people to even purchase a home anymore. I think it has slowed down and we’ll see where it all ends up.”
Supply Chain
Problems with keeping equipment and material in inventory have been a problem for Vigilante Electric since supply chain problems evolved from the world-wide pandemic.
“Three years ago and even two years ago we used to buy our transformers - you know the green boxes that sit out in the yard - we used to buy them in January for delivery in April and those were the ones that we would use throughout the year for our new service throughout the summer,” said Miller. “We were told last fall that the lead time went to over 200 weeks and the price quote more than doubled. Now they tell us it is over 20 weeks, but they can’t even tell us a price. So now they tell us it is more than 200 weeks, and we can’t even give you a price. ‘So, we want you to purchase these things knowing that you don't know when you’re going to get them and not knowing what they’re going to cost.’’
Miller says his crew anticipated some of the problems and built up an inventory to help the company against the supply and demand equation.
Strong human resource
Throughout an interview Miller continuously speaks words of praise towards the Vigilante Electric Co-operative work force. He said over the past two and one-half years, there has only been one retirement and one hire within the company speaking to the stable, reliable crew.
“We have an outstanding employee group here and that is good news,” Miller said. “The staff get along very well together, and we work well together - we have a great team.”
The company focused on reducing the injuries within the company. Over the course of several years, that injury rate dropped significantly.
“We are proud of our safety record over the past few years,” said Miller. “We used to have a few little accidents a year, but we were heading down a path that wasn’t very good from an accident standpoint, but the guys and gals have totally turned that around and we’re very happy about that.”
As an example of the effectiveness of injury awareness had been for VEC, Miller says the Worker’s Compensation Insurance dropped from around $80,000 four years ago to $28,000 in 2022.
Trustee elections
The annual meeting in Townsend on Friday will start at 11 a.m. Among the tasks at hand will be the election of trustees. There are three trustees up for election and one of the members, Tom Helm who represents Broadwater County, has decided to step down. John Moos and Shirley Wilson will run for the trustee position and nominations can be made from the floor during the Friday meeting before the election.
Tom Mitchell, representing Dillon South and Horse Prairie, and Allen Martinell who represents Dell, Lima and Monida, are both serving terms that are expiring. They will both run for election and while no other candidates have stepped forward, nominations can be made from the floor on Friday.
Other trustees include Cheyenne Garrison, president, representing Melrose, Divide, Ramsey and Wise River; Andy Johnson, vice president, Dillon North; Mitchell is the secretary/treasurer; Norm Tebay, representing Cardwell, Jefferson Island, Three Forks and Whitehall; Dean Harrison who represents Silver Star and Waterloo; Helm; Colt High for Twin Bridges and Point of Rocks; Dean Peterson for the Big Hole and Grasshopper Valleys; and Martinell.