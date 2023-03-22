train derail pic

The front part of one of the engines on a Union Pacific Railroad 72-car train derailed in the early morning hours of March 15 near Monida Pass at the Montana-Idaho border. The engine hit a snow drift that had built up from foul weather. The pass was closed for about seven hours that day due to strong winds and blowing and drifting snow.

 Sheriff David Wendt photo

The front of a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed Wednesday morning, Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt said.

The derailment occurred at 4:49 a.m. March 15 at Monida Pass on the Montana-Idaho border, Wendt said in a press release. The front portion of the first engine in the five-engine, 72-car train had hit a snow drift on the tracks and partially derailed. Howling winds and sloppy weather built up snow drifts across the tracks.

To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.