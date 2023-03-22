The front part of one of the engines on a Union Pacific Railroad 72-car train derailed in the early morning hours of March 15 near Monida Pass at the Montana-Idaho border. The engine hit a snow drift that had built up from foul weather. The pass was closed for about seven hours that day due to strong winds and blowing and drifting snow.
The front of a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed Wednesday morning, Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt said.
The derailment occurred at 4:49 a.m. March 15 at Monida Pass on the Montana-Idaho border, Wendt said in a press release. The front portion of the first engine in the five-engine, 72-car train had hit a snow drift on the tracks and partially derailed. Howling winds and sloppy weather built up snow drifts across the tracks.
Separately, Monida Pass closed around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as a result of the weather, and reopened roughly seven hours later.
No other cars derailed, no hazardous chemicals were spilled from the chemical cars and no one was injured. Each engine weighed 206 tons, Wendt noted. UP brought in a crane and put the engine back on the tracks around 8 p.m. that evening.
The incident is one of several train derailments making headlines since the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio, derailment of a Norfolk Southern train. That incident spilled hazardous chemicals which were then dealt with through a “controlled burn.” That burn released hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air; residents within a mile were evacuated.
A separate Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, roughly a month later, though that had no hazardous chemicals aboard, according to media reports.
More than 1,100 trains derailed in 2022, according to information provided by the Federal Railroad Administration to NPR.