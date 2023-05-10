Phil Willett

Local businessman Phil Willett addressed the UMW graduating class of 2023 Saturday morning during the school’s commencement exercise. Willett was honored as the UMW Alumni Distinguished Service Award winner.

Hundreds of University of Montana Western students crossed the finish line to earn diplomas at UMW’s 126th annual Commencement Ceremony in Dillon on Saturday, while learning they were also setting off from the starting line on the education that the rest of their lives will provide them.

“What an exciting day where we can gather together and celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates,” said UMW Chancellor Michael Reid to the 350 members of the 2023 graduating class who’d earned 400 degrees in Straugh Gymnasium on the UMW campus.

