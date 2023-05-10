Local businessman Phil Willett addressed the UMW graduating class of 2023 Saturday morning during the school’s commencement exercise. Willett was honored as the UMW Alumni Distinguished Service Award winner.
Hundreds of University of Montana Western students crossed the finish line to earn diplomas at UMW’s 126th annual Commencement Ceremony in Dillon on Saturday, while learning they were also setting off from the starting line on the education that the rest of their lives will provide them.
“What an exciting day where we can gather together and celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates,” said UMW Chancellor Michael Reid to the 350 members of the 2023 graduating class who’d earned 400 degrees in Straugh Gymnasium on the UMW campus.
“Each and every one of you has accomplished a great feat—earning your degree here today. And each of you has come to this wonderful achievement on a different path,” noted Phil Willett, the winner of the UMW Alumni Distinguished Service Award recognized as part of Saturday’s festivities.
“Remember, college graduation is not the end, but only the beginning,” advised Willett, who since graduating as a third-generation Bulldog from UMW in 2003 went on to become President/CEO of Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan Association, a board member and chair of the UMW Foundation, a board member of the Montana Independent Banking Association and the Southwest Montana Family YMCA and Engine 18 Foundation, and the winner of the 2011 Outstanding Young Man Award by the Dillon Jaycees, for whom he served as treasurer.
“Seizing opportunity is the key to success in life, so keep your eyes peeled for chances to learn, grow and achieve, and don’t be afraid to take them when they come your way,” said Taylor Nahrgang, a 2010 UMW graduate who acted as the featured speaker at Saturday’s ceremony—where he seized the opportunity to promote the website for his current employer, Ariat International, producer of Western performance footwear and clothing.
“You are allowed to try new things, fail, and figure it out as you go along. And trust me, you will fail. I have failed plenty of times, and I’m sure I will fail again,” continued Nahrgang, an NRA Steer Wrestling World Champion.
“But every time I fail, I learn something new and I add another tool to my tool box, and eventually those tools will add up to something great,” advised the former ASUMW president.
“When you face an opportunity never say, ‘no,’ even if it scares you—especially if it scares you. Those opportunities are going to teach you the most,” added the current UMW Foundation board member.”
“There’s one thing that can hold you back from all of this, and it’s complacency. It’s your biggest enemy,” asserted Nahrgang.
“Just because something is working and comfortable, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t push yourself to make it greater. Challenge yourself to go above and beyond what you think is possible. It’s extraordinary what you’ll find you’re capable of when you remove limits you’ve placed on yourself.”
Shortly after the start of Saturday’s ceremony, two members of the Blackfeet tribe led graduates and their family members in victory songs.
“All graduates, you did it,” smiled Patrick Armstrong, a UMW grad who currently serves as secretary of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
“Do me one favor and look in the crowd and look for your parents. Wave at them. They have just as much to celebrate as you, and everybody else in here, too,” said Armstrong, regaled in full Native American headdress for the occasion along with Blackfeet Nation Tribal Councilman and elected member of MT State House of Representatives Marvin Weatherwax.