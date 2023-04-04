The University of Montana Western will honor two outstanding community members, Dr. Glen Johnson and Alyssa Creighton, with the 2023 Dr. Jane Helm Maddock Service Award on April 12, for their extraordinary service to UMW and the Dillon community.

Dr. Jane Helm Maddock was a Professor of English at the University of Montana Western for 17 years and was recognized as Professor Emeritus of English upon her retirement by the Board of Regents of the Montana University System. During her time at UMW, she established the Helm Honors Scholarship and the Helm Memorial Scholarship in memory of her parents. The service award is named in her honor and memory and presented to those who have performed extraordinary service to the campus and community.