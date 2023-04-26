The Dillon City Council will meet tonight for a special meeting at 7 p.m. in Dillon City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.
As is mandated for special city council get-togethers, the meeting’s agenda includes just one item: a resolution to vacate Barrett Street and Short Street within the Phyllis Erb Subdivision.
Turning over those two short stretches of road will go a long way to helping the University of Montana Western realize the new football stadium and parking lots it plans to erect on the south side of Dillon.
No one spoke out against the street abandonments at a public hearing on the matter last week, when several representatives of UMW discussed traffic flow and other design aspects of the stadium plan related to the street abandonments.
The Parks Committee of the Dillon City Council will meet earlier today, at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers under a much fuller agenda.
The meeting’s itinerary includes the 2023 lease agreement and operating plan for Dillon Cubs for Ray Lynch Park, and the same for Beaverhead Little League, which is adding new facilities in the park near Cubs Field.
The Parks Committee today is also set to offer an update on the Depot Park parking and sidewalk plan.
The long-simmering idea of allowing organizations to adopt city parks will also be discussed at today’s committee meeting, where lighting at the city’s Skate Park will also be reviewed.
For more information on today’s city meetings, call 683-4245.