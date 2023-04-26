The Dillon City Council will meet tonight for a special meeting at 7 p.m. in Dillon City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

As is mandated for special city council get-togethers, the meeting’s agenda includes just one item: a resolution to vacate Barrett Street and Short Street within the Phyllis Erb Subdivision.

