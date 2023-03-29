A trio of school districts in Beaverhead County will feature competitive races for board seats in this spring’s election.
The Beaverhead County High School, Dillon Elementary and Jackson school districts all attracted more candidates to sign by the March 23 deadline to get on the ballot than seats scheduled to go before voters this year, according to Beaverhead County Election Officer Stacey Reynolds.
Three seats drew a relative crowd of applicants for the Board of Trustees of Dillon Elementary School District #10, with filings to get on the ballot by a half-dozen candidates—Andrew Zitzer, Liz Wright, Carrie Sampson, Shannon Maness, former longtime SD #10 Trustee Todd Rouse and incumbent Estee Aiken.
Those six candidates will not go head-to-head for individual seats, but rather all be pooled together on the ballot, with the three who attract the highest number of votes wining the three seats for three-year terms set to start after votes get tallied in June.
Current SD #10 Board members Kent Graham and Kathy Hilton chose not to run for another three-year term on their seats, which will be up before voters along with the one currently held by Estee Aiken, who is coming to the end of her three-year term and seeking re-election for another.
Two seats on the Beaverhead County High School Board drew three candidates, with Roxanne Engellant joining incumbents Koy Holland and Pierce Rouse on the ballot to vie for three-year terms on those two seats.
Patti Jo Staudenmeyer was the only candidate to file for the BCHS board seat she currently occupies that is dedicated to the District 7 part of the district.
The BCHS and SD 10 elections will be conducted by the county through mail ballots to be sent out April 14, with the deadline to return them to county election office set for May 2.
“If people don’t want to mail them they can always fill them out and drop them off here by 8 p.m. on May 2,” stated Reynolds, whose office is located in the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon.
Close of registration is April 3, with late registration starting April 4.
The deadline to file to receive write-in votes comes March 30, which is also the last day declared candidates may get their names removed from the ballot.
Jackson will conduct its own election for a two-year term on its school board, a position that drew declarations of intent to run from Benjamin Stein and the seat’s incumbent Stacey Folsom.
Incumbent Troy Dawson became the only person to sign up for a run at the three-year term on another seat on the Jackson Board, all but ensuring that he will retain it.
Justins will serve on the Wisdom and Reichle school district’s boards. Justin Cottingham emerged as the only candidate for the board seat up in Wisdom, as Justin Rhodes did for the sole Reichle School district seat on the election docket this spring.
Brianne Spillane will act as a new member of the Grant School Board, as the only registrant to take the seat Laurie Schmidlin, who is not running for reelection to it.
Kathy Lea signed up solely for the seat on the Wise River Board that she earlier gained through appointment.
Stasha Kluvers also looks to remain for at least another three years on a school board seat in Polaris as the only person to file to get on the ballot for it by last week’s deadline.
Lima will also not need a school board election, with the incumbents Ryan Bailey, Kathy Stosich and Dale Stewart the only candidates to sign to run for their seats.
But Lima district voters will go to the polls to determine the fate of a proposed bond.