A trio of school districts in Beaverhead County will feature competitive races for board seats in this spring’s election.

The Beaverhead County High School, Dillon Elementary and Jackson school districts all attracted more candidates to sign by the March 23 deadline to get on the ballot than seats scheduled to go before voters this year, according to Beaverhead County Election Officer Stacey Reynolds.

To reach M.P. Regan email mregan@dillontribune.com.

Tags