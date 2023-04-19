This version of the Dillon Tribune Candidates' Forum features three contested school district elections for positions on the board of trustees at Beaverhead County High School, School District #10 (Dillon elementary), and Jackson School District (elementary).  At BCHS, three candidates vie for two seats while six candidates are in the running at SD#10.  In Jackson, two candidates face off for one seat.

We asked all of the candidates the same two questions and asked for a maximum 150-word response:  Question 1: As a school board candidate, tell the voters about yourself. Who are you? What about yourself makes you unique?  Question 2: In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the school district that you hope to address as a board member?