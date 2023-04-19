This version of the Dillon Tribune Candidates' Forum features three contested school district elections for positions on the board of trustees at Beaverhead County High School, School District #10 (Dillon elementary), and Jackson School District (elementary). At BCHS, three candidates vie for two seats while six candidates are in the running at SD#10. In Jackson, two candidates face off for one seat.
We asked all of the candidates the same two questions and asked for a maximum 150-word response: Question 1: As a school board candidate, tell the voters about yourself. Who are you? What about yourself makes you unique? Question 2: In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the school district that you hope to address as a board member?
For our final forum, the candidates will explain next week why they are the best candidate for the position.
The election is mail ballot and the ballots were sent out Friday. The election closes May 2.
Beaverhead County High School
Three candidates, two open seats
Koy Holland
#1. I was born and raised on the family ranch in Grasshopper Valley and graduated from BCHS. I grew up being involved in sports such as wrestling and football and being active in organizations such as 4-H and FFA. I served as State 3rd Vice-President for Montana FFA, earned my American FFA degree and graduated from Montana State University. After graduating I returned to the family ranch where I enjoy the challenges and accomplishments of agriculture. I consider it a privilege to raise my kids on a working ranch and in this community. I serve as a volunteer wrestling coach, 4H leader, MOA wrestling official (24 years), county fair swine superintendent and served on state committees for the BLM, Range Days, and other organizations. I currently serve on the BCHS board and have for the past 12 years. I would like to continue my service to our public school system.
#2. The world we are living in today is different than it was 20 years ago therefore it is the role of the school board to move within it. One initiative I brought to BCHS is dual credit enrollment to assist our students in attending either a two- or four- year university/college. We need to continue improving and bring more opportunities. As a board we need to be aware of national curriculum trends. They may or may not benefit our students. Shrinking budgets forces us to be fiscally responsible when spending taxpayers’ dollars. I would like to see the exploration of possibly combining the high school and elementary school districts. This could be a pathway to assist with fiscal responsibility. We need to be prepared for the safety, social and mental pressures of students. The students at BCHS are the leaders of our future, we must be there for them today!
Roxanne Engellant
#1. I moved to Dillon in 2003 with my children JT & Courtney. My husband, Kevin, was the Women’s Basketball Coach at UMW and I started my career with Western States Insurance. From our arrival, this community embraced us, and I knew this would be the place we call home forever. We welcomed our son, Kyler, in 2006 and spent the next eight years chasing JT & Courtney and their teams across the state of Montana. We were blessed with amazing friends and community members to share those experiences with and that is what makes Dillon the special place it is, the people. We look forward to the same with Kyler. I chose to make a career move in 2011 and took the Executive Director position at the UMW Foundation. I thoroughly enjoy the work that I do in support of students, faculty, staff, and the broader Western and Dillon community.
#2. I think it would be presumptuous of me to state what the biggest issue is facing the school district without hearing directly from the administration, teachers, students, and parents of the school district. I am certain that listening to these stakeholders will be critical if I am elected as a district school board member. However, working in higher education and seeing the challenges that funding shortfalls cause institutions of higher education, I suspect that is an issue with secondary and elementary school districts in the State of Montana as well. I believe the best way to tackle any challenge that faces the school district will be to take thoughtful discussion and respect of all stakeholders knowing that compromise is often a tool to reach resolution. I don’t profess to have the answers, but I promise to work in collaboration to help find the answers that best serve all stakeholders.
Pierce Rouse
#1. My name is Pierce Rouse. I live and work in Dillon. I have been a masonry contractor for 45 years and a BCHS Board Member for 36 years.
#2. Changes in personnel and ongoing construction issues are probably my main interests at this time.
School District #10
Three open seats, six candidates
Shannon Maness
#1. My name is Shannon Maness, and I have lived in Dillon for almost 13 years. My wife and I moved from Georgia to pursue a new life in a less crowded area. We have two children who were both born in Dillon and currently attend Parkview Elementary School. I opened up Blacktail Appliance Repair in Dillon 5 years ago and have enjoyed being part of the small business community. While growing up, I lived in large metropolitan areas and small rural areas, so I had the experience of attending many different size schools. Personally, and professionally, I have an eye for small details and am able to look at things very analytically. My variety of work experiences have allowed me to see things from a business perspective, while relationships (whether with customers or my children) have provided the ability to listen to and attend to the concerns of others.
#2. I think the biggest issue facing our school is the growth that is occurring in our area. We have quite a few new students this year, and it looks like this trend is going to continue. The schools are going to need more space and staff. With growth and expansion comes the questions of how to pay for these things, and how to maintain a positive and healthy atmosphere in the school setting. Many people move to our town because of the small-town feel, and many are concerned that we will lose that way of life as we grow. We need to be intentional and wise in how we approach expansion, so the focus on educating our children does not suffer. Our school has handled many difficulties well since Covid, and we want to be able to continue to approach future challenges with wisdom.
Carrie Sampson
#1. I am a wife and mom of four kids (high school to elementary). I grew up in Helena and graduated from the University of Montana Western with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. After college we lived outside Whitehall where my husband worked for the Forest Service, and I owned and operated a successful retail business in Butte for over 8 years. Our family was excited to move back to Dillon in 2013. Like many in the community, our kids are active in sports, 4-H, student council, and numerous civic groups. As a family we enjoy everything outdoors and all that southwest Montana has to offer.
#2. I believe the consolidation of BCHS and District #10 school districts is the basis for our success in the future. This would create efficiency and collaboration within our community as we plan and proactively prepare for growth that we cannot ignore. Working to maximize support of our students through increased interaction of parents, teachers, and school board members will lead to productivity and progress. We must move forward with a unified voice and be focused on shaping necessary change. This is accomplished through transparent business practices and decision making. This starts with strong representatives on your school board.
Liz Wright
#1. Hello! I am originally from the Kansas City area; I moved to Bozeman in 2008 to be near my sister, and then relocated to Dillon due to a job offer in the spring of 2012. I have been calling Dillon my home ever since!
My husband and I both teach in the math department at Western, and we have three extremely active children (6th, 4th, and 2nd graders). They have all attended Dillon SD #10 since kindergarten.
If I am not hauling kids to their next activity, hanging out with my family and friends, or playing in the great outdoors, you will find me in my classroom or office hours working with students. I have had experience teaching at the middle school, high school, and collegiate levels, both at KU (rock chalk!) and at Western (go Dawgs!). It is my passion to invest in others and to help them learn.
#1. SD#10 does many things extremely well, and I feel fortunate that my kids get to be a part of it; and despite that truth, there is always room for improvement. Thus, if I had the opportunity to be a board member, I would first focus on Goal Area 4: School Climate Item #4, as listed in SD#10’s strategic plan on their website. Item #4 states, “We will ensure open and honest communications between all staff to allow for the free flow of information and to allow for a collaborative approach to problem solving.” As I have consistently attended SD#10 board meetings for over a year, I feel that SD#10 has taken strides to improve in that area; but I would like to help continue that momentum towards more effective and authentic communication, collaboration, and problem solving amongst staff and administration.
Estee Aiken
#1. I am a 22-year teaching veteran with more than a decade of experience teaching preschool through fifth grade. This is my twelfth year as a faculty member at the University of Montana Western, where I currently serve as the Division Chair of Education for the third largest educator preparation program in Montana. I am an engaged community member, who serves on numerous local, state, and national committees/boards.
I am also a parent of two children in District #10. Our family spends time engaged in school activities, as well as piano lessons, dance lessons, and the ski team at Maverick Mountain. We delight in being members of the Dillon community.
#2. Over my last two terms on the board, we have addressed many big issues, not the least of which being the response to the pandemic. Big issues are ever present, but they are easier to tackle and grow from when there is shared communication and participation in problem solving. So, rather than addressing a single “big issue”—as this can change as needs arise—I think the biggest opportunity for the district is to continue to build and maintain collaborative partnerships. This can be within the board and with administration, but also helping to foster strong relationships with and among the staff, students, and families of the district, as well as the larger community. With mutual respect and trust, we can tackle any big issue.
Andrew Zitzer
#1. My wife, Sara, and I have been involved members of the Dillon community for nearly 30 years and our two children received an excellent education in the Dillon public school system. I served students of School District #10 for 28 years as a teacher and coach at Dillon Middle School and advocated for our educators as a negotiator and grievance representative for Beaverhead Education Association. I am a believer in public education, leading by example, working collaboratively to solve problems, and treating individuals with dignity and respect.
#2. I am running for school board to ensure the students of School District #10 continue to receive excellent education in a positive, cohesive environment. To reach the potential of academic excellence, we must improve the relationship between teachers, administration and school board. As a teacher for 28 years, I know how effective, professional relationships make an impact on our students and community. I have the skills needed to collaborate and work effectively as a team to provide a system where students, parents, teachers, administrators and staff feel welcomed and respected.
Todd Rouse
#1. My name is Todd Rouse. I have two daughters, Alex and Paige, that have both attended BCHS and have completed Kindergarten through 8th grade here in Dillon. I have been a lifelong resident of Beaverhead County and have attended Dillon schools including Parkview Elementary, Dillon Middle School, Beaverhead County High School, and University of Montana Western. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education, I spent time as a substitute teacher and working on the family ranch. I have owned and operated two successful businesses in Dillon. I am currently the YMCA’s Chief Executive Officer. As the CEO, I have the responsibility for the day-to-day administrative management of the organization and active supervision over the property, business and affairs. I must manage in accordance with national guidelines, standards, policies, and procedures established with the YMCA Board of Directors. My work at the YMCA requires coordinating multi-faceted public relation efforts to enhance fundraising, increase and manage multiple programs, develop a strategic plan and develop a budget for approval by the Board of Directors.
#2. With 12 years of previous school-board experience, I understand issues facing the district. Attracting and maintaining high quality teachers, staff and administrators is critical. We must validate our priority to enhance salaries along with benefit packages and rank among the highest in Montana. The school board must remain diligent in efforts to secure funding so that deficiencies do not hinder our children’s ability to learn and reach their potential. ESSER funds received several years ago will soon run out causing a void in the district's budget. Administrators and board members will need to find other avenues to replace these crucial funds.
The health of our children has increasingly become an issue in this country, identifying and helping to correct these deficiencies takes a substantial amount of funding and resources that must be sustained.
Jackson School District
Ben Stein
#1. I was born in Buffalo, New York and moved to Montana when I was two. I started coming to the Big Hole Valley at a young age to work on local ranches. I permanently moved to the Big Hole Valley in 2007 after I graduated from Western. Following college, I worked for the Montana Department of Transportation until 2015 when I started working at the Beaverhead County Road Department where I am currently employed. I am currently living outside of Jackson with my wife and our four children on the family ranch. Our oldest two children are currently enrolled in the Jackson School. Our two youngest children will start school in the next few years.
#2. The biggest issue that I see facing the school district is enrollment. As we all know, enrollment numbers are down. Not just in our community, but everywhere. I want to see this school, and all schools, succeed. My wife and her Grandfather both attended the Jackson School, and they feel they benefited greatly from the small class size and individualized learning opportunities. I want my kids to have the same opportunity.
Stacy Folsom
#1. Stacy Folsom, I am married to Ike Folsom we have 3 kids ages 7, 4 and 2. Our family lives and works on the Hairpin Ranch in Jackson. I was raised in Lemhi Idaho, a rural town so I know firsthand what it is like to be raised rural and attend a very small school K-12.
#2. In my opinion the biggest issue facing our rural schools is teacher overload and parental boundaries. I do not think anyone fully understands how much a teacher takes on out here, long days, multiple grades and many more duties that are not teaching related but are still required. I have also come to realize that relationships between parents/students/teachers can be difficult. For instance, when the teacher and student/ parent do not jive well it affects the entire school and usually ends in losing kids or a teacher.