The ability to perform impressive, acrobatic physical feats—that’s only the most obvious benefit of practicing gymnastics.
The sport’s rich rewards run much deeper and wider, according to the owner of a gymnastics studio in Dillon.
The ability to perform impressive, acrobatic physical feats—that’s only the most obvious benefit of practicing gymnastics.
The sport’s rich rewards run much deeper and wider, according to the owner of a gymnastics studio in Dillon.
“There is something about having to work hard for a skill,” said Bair Foot Gym’s Sara Bair of a fundamental for those looking to thrive in gymnastics—or, for that matter, in life itself.
“Everywhere in life if you can stay the course and work through the hard times, you will get better,” said Bair, whose downtown Dillon facility boasts a staff of eight coaches that includes includes herself.
Classes at Bair Foot Gym are partitioned into age groups, with ages 2–13 emphasized. Though Bair also offers gymnastics instruction for students through their high school years and beyond.
“My oldest private lesson is in her 70s. She had not done gymnastics before but found she really enjoys it,” said Bair, who sees gymnastics as not only a rewarding endeavor unto itself, but as an excellent way to gain fundamental skills for other sports.
“Gymnastics is a such great foundational sport,” asserted Bair, who says she became a multi-sport starter in high school after years of working in gymnastics.
“It teaches you body awareness, flexibility and coordination—and that will help you in any sport or physical activity you choose to do,” said Bair, whose facility also offers open gyms, a site for birthday parties and Grizzlies Classes that challenge students to build a new obstacle course every week and then run through it.
For more information about Bair Foot Gym, stop by 205 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or go to https://www.bairfootgym.com/page/home .
To reach M.P. Regan email mregan@dillontribune.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.