Updating subdivision regulations continues to be a hot topic in Beaverhead County, though the full extent will not be determined until after Montana’s legislature finishes its work in May or June.
Beaverhead County planning board members discussed the update at its March 9 meeting.
The board subcommittee is reviewing design and improvement standards now, though a lot of that will be decided by the legislature. Montana’s influx of new residents and its patchwork of regulations between cities and counties have prompted heated discussions.
“Design and improvement standards — that’s always the most controversial thing for the private sector,” Great West Engineering Senior Planner Jerry Grebenc said. “We’re unlikely to see that change too much, but it’s going to be a process.
“This (legislative) session is far different than any one I’ve dealt with before,” he added. “There will probably be dozens of changes for cities and counties.”
One topic on the table is family transfers — or the way owners of property can transfer it to their heirs without subdivision review. The issue has been thorny enough across the state, with different counties setting different ways of ensuring the process is not being used to evade subdivision review. Grebenc said there is a proposal to allow family transfers in already platted subdivisions, which is currently not allowed.
Inclusion of International Fire Code (IFC) standards is a big push by Dillon Fire Chief BJ Klose.
“That’s an extremely high standard,” Grebenc said. “I want you to be careful...that shouldn’t be in there unless you are confident you want that.”
As an example, the IFC requires cul-de-sacs to have a 96-foot width for emergency vehicle turnarounds; the county’s current standards require 70 feet.
Whatever standard the county chooses to include, it must be clear to developers, Grebenc said.
“The reality is — you have to follow your subdivision regulations, regardless of what the fire chief says. The regulations are adopted through a formal process — the chief can ask for the IFC, but you have to defend the standard you are using.”
“Remember the county has five fire chiefs, not just one,” Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator Tracy Sawyer said.
The standards will likely require two entrances and exits for subdivisions as needed for public safety, and may include requirements for easements to ensure public access as new development grows outward.
Planning board Chairman Larry Volkening said previously he wanted to have language allowing for parks and recreational trail usage, to make it easier for the public to get from point A to point B without having to get in a car.
Enforcement and zoning are other high-interest subjects. The county does not have zoning or a code enforcement official at this time.
Subdivision regulation discussion will continue over the next several months. Public comment will be required before the county can adopt new regulations.