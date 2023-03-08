WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Dillon businessman is looking to reschedule the trial over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2022 U.S. Capitol riots.
Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 34, filed a motion asking to move the current May trial date to later in the year. His attorney cited a number of unresolved issues that need to be addressed, and noted no pretrial conference date had yet been set.
Sturgeon and co-defendants Taylor Johnatakis of Washington and Craig Bingert of Pennsylvania are accused of helping others shove a police barricade into Washington, D.C. police on Jan. 6, 2021. They all pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.
Unresolved issues include requests to separate each defendant’s case, move the location of the trial outside Washington, D.C., and dismiss a number of charges. Defendants have also filed notice to argue a “public authority” defense in the case, which means they will argue they had authority to march to the Capitol building on orders of former President Donald J. Trump.
Judge Royce C. Lamberth set a status hearing for March 23 in the case.