BCHS Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Love and BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield listened intently and reacted with positive plans to address the concerns of parents regarding sex education and the way it is taught at the school.
A Beaverhead County High School Board of Trustee meeting set for Friday night, originally scheduled to hire two head basketball coaches in a brief meet, vote and go, took a hard right towards a discussion on the sensitive topic of sex education in the school.
The hot button topic was a safe sex role play exercise at the end of the five-day section that had students assume the roles of two girls who were dating and discussed using protection during sex. In one scenario, one girl is tasked with resisting her girlfriend’s efforts to have unsafe sex. In the second scenario, one friend tries to convince the other that protection is a bad idea. Each girl had three paragraphs of information to draw from in the exercise.
Cheyenne Garrison asked the board if they were aware that girls might not be comfortable standing up for themselves. Shandra Broere, like Garrison, stepped up to the microphone, identified herself and presented similar testimony that expressed her displeasure with the class.
BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield responded quickly at the meeting saying that the curriculum needs to be looked at and revised. He asked both Garrison and Broere to be on a committee to review the sex education curriculum and both accepted on the spot.
The meeting was moved from the normal meeting place in a conference room to the old gymnasium for more room in anticipation of a large crowd. There were 41 guests present. Some were BCHS teachers, and some were school board candidates for SD#10 open seats, but the majority were concerned parents and citizens.
The discussion was civil, but after Garrison and Broere set the perfect example of stepping up to the microphone and identifying themselves, the etiquette broke down and speakers began standing up and launching into their concerns without sharing their name with the gathering. The poor acoustics in the gym made it hard to hear the arguments.
One parent said that her daughter felt uncomfortable and sat down choosing not to participate in the role play exercise. She said her daughter received a score of zero due to her decision.
“That did not happen,” said Haverfield on Monday. “There were no zeros given and I confirmed that with the teacher this morning. They all get full participation points whether they chose to opt-out and sit out of a certain portion. There were no zeros given.”
At the meeting, Haverfield explained that the same curriculum for the class has been in place for "quite some time.” At an interview on Monday, he said the curriculum has been unchanged for at least 10 years. He heard on Monday from some teachers that the curriculum had been slightly modified from last year to this year.
On Monday, Haverfield explained that about a week before Friday’s meeting, both Garrison and Broere came and met with Principal John English and the teacher to express their concerns. English shared their concerns with Haverfield and after reading an e-mail on the subject, Haverfield decided there was enough concerns that it was an issue that needed to be addressed.
Leading up to the Friday meeting, Haverfield said that the item was discussed on social media and that they may have inflated the number of concerned citizens that attended the Friday discussion.
“There is a process in place to deal with concerns and when concerns come forward, we take it seriously and we listen,” explained Haverfield. “I feel we have always been a good partner in trying to do what is in the best interests of our students. To make positive improvement and change, that is the way the process is supposed to work. I feel good about that. Those meetings are never fun but sometimes you have to have them because they are needed.”
Haverfield explained the sex education portion of the health enhancement course takes about five days to teach, depending on how fast the instructor gets through the material. The class usually alternates between three days of physical education and two days of health instruction, throughout the year. In that scheduling format, two weeks were saved for the eight-module sex education course, titled Making Proud Choices.
Haverfield said each student had the opportunity to opt out of any of the eight modules of the class. He admitted that the form sent to parents prior to the start of class did not provide enough information for the students and/or parents to make a clear decision on whether or not they wanted to participate.
“When we sent out the opt-out notices we listed the modules,” said Haverfield. “One of the concerns that was brought up is that they couldn’t make an educated choice about what to opt-out of because it is not specific enough about what is actually being taught. Is there some validity to that? Yes, absolutely.”
Beaverhead County High School is one of a declining number of high schools in Montana that offers separate boy and girl physical education/health classes.
“Statewide is trending towards co-ed PE,” said Haverfield. “If I was to make a guess, I would say there is probably way more co-ed PE than not.”
As the 35-minute meeting came to a close, BCHS Board Chairman Gary Love made a statement of apology to those in attendance.
“On behalf of the Board I apologize for what has occurred,” said Love. “Mr. Haverfield is making a change to the curriculum and is asking parents to be involved in the process.”
Haverfield on Monday said that he intended to include many stakeholders in the process including board members, administration, teachers, staff, parents and students.
“In order to get community members involved it is easier for them to be a part of the process,” concluded Haverfield. “We have to have a voice from them in the group.”