BCHS Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Love and BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield listened intently and reacted with positive plans to address the concerns of parents regarding sex education and the way it is taught at the school.

A Beaverhead County High School Board of Trustee meeting set for Friday night, originally scheduled to hire two head basketball coaches in a brief meet, vote and go, took a hard right towards a discussion on the sensitive topic of sex education in the school.

The hot button topic was a safe sex role play exercise at the end of the five-day section that had students assume the roles of two girls who were dating and discussed using protection during sex. In one scenario, one girl is tasked with resisting her girlfriend’s efforts to have unsafe sex. In the second scenario, one friend tries to convince the other that protection is a bad idea. Each girl had three paragraphs of information to draw from in the exercise.

