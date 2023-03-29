A 22-year-old Hardeeville, South Carolina, man last week received a three-year deferred sentence for hitting another person with his car, and a six-month suspended sentence for not notifying authorities of the incident.
Hunter Fletcher Atwood pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor failure to give notice of accident by quickest means (damage over $1,000) in Fifth Judicial District Court March 14. Atwood, appearing by Zoom from South Carolina, admitted he engaged in conduct that caused bodily injury to another person on April 2022, in the parking lot of the juvenile detention center on the University of Montana Western campus, and left the scene without informing authorities.
A third charge of felony failure to comply with requirements resulting in bodily injury or death was dropped as part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office. Atwood was also originally charged with felony assault with a weapon. That charge was amended to criminal endangerment as part of the plea agreement.
The victim is recovering from broken bones resulting from the incident. Atwood’s insurance has been paying for the victim’s medical bills; that amount is unknown. Victim/Witness Assistant Kayla Patrick testified there may be further discussion of lost wages related to the accident, though efforts to reach the victim have been unsuccessful.
County Attorney Jed C. Fitch and defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle recommended the deferred and suspended sentences in line with the plea agreement. Fitch noted Atwood had no other criminal history he was aware of.
Gannon-Nagle said Atwood was suspended from UMW, where he was a student at the time of the incident, and has returned to his hometown where his future prospects look good.
“He has been a model client, and he’s taken this very seriously,” she said. “I think this has been a wake-up call for him.”
Atwood declined to make a statement prior to sentencing.
Atwood must pay court fees and follow probation conditions as part of his sentence. If he complies with all conditions he can have the felony charge removed from his record.
“I hope, Mr. Atwood, you have learned from this, and you don’t put yourself in situations like this again,” Judge Luke Berger said.