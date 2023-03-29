Atwood mug

ATWOOD

A 22-year-old Hardeeville, South Carolina, man last week received a three-year deferred sentence for hitting another person with his car, and a six-month suspended sentence for not notifying authorities of the incident.

Hunter Fletcher Atwood pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor failure to give notice of accident by quickest means (damage over $1,000) in Fifth Judicial District Court March 14. Atwood, appearing by Zoom from South Carolina, admitted he engaged in conduct that caused bodily injury to another person on April 2022, in the parking lot of the juvenile detention center on the University of Montana Western campus, and left the scene without informing authorities.

