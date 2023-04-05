The construction of the Clenera solar farm south of Dillon is nearing completion. According to RES Project Superintendent Bob Schiel, the construction company will likely hand the keys to the owners on June 1.
The Clenera site, called Apex, is south of Dillon just past the Beaverhead County Landfill on 10 Mile Road. When completed the site will be able to power around 16,000 homes, according to Schiel.
RES started the project last spring installing what they call piles, which are 14-foot long I-beam-like pieces pounded vertically into the ground that form the foundation for the rest of the solar energy gathering equipment. There were 15,000 piles installed at the site. The mechanical crew followed and installed the steel structure connecting all of the piles. Both the piles crew and the mechanical crew are finished in Dillon and have moved on to other projects.
Currently working on the farm are the modules crew and the electrical crew. The modules or solar panels are nearly half installed, with 9.5 of 22 blocks complete. The electrical crew will be on site through the completion of the project.
According to Schiel, the work force at the site has been at 116 as of Friday. He said by the end of this week they will have a crew of around 160. He said they will be beefing up the modules crew from 39 to around 50.
“Our electric group is a much bigger group of people,” explained Schiel. “They’ll probably be up around 100 by itself because they need so many people to string all of those wires out there.”
“The only reason we haven’t ramped up completely is that our module shipments were delayed a little bit. I want to say they come from Malaysia and then they get shipped over and get stuck at the port in Oregon. And then they finally get put over here,” explained Schiel. “It is kind of a raw deal for the truckers because they are only allowed to go 10 hours a day and it is an 11-hour ride. So, they have to ride so far, stop. Come over here and unload. Then ride back so far, stop. So technically it is a four-day trip for them.
“That is the only delay we’ve had is just getting modules here. All of the modules have been built, there are some of them in the ocean coming over. We have 178 trucks delivered out of 320, so we are over half. Next week we should be into the 200-truck mark somewhere.”
The modules are about 4 feet wide by 6 feet long and are placed on the mechanical equipment end-to-end to cover a 12-foot width down the rows on the mechanical equipment. The modules are shipped in boxes of 31 with a price tag of $12,000 per box. There are two different types of modules, one generates 535 watts and the other generates 540 watts. When complete, the project will include 960,000 modules.
This particular set-up uses modules that are called trackers as opposed to other fixed-type panels. The fixed-type panels are placed in a spot the owners hope will draw the most sunlight. The tracker modules used at this site rotate throughout the day to follow the sun. According to Schiel, at the end of the day all the panels will be facing west, but once it gets dark, they all reposition in sync to face east.
Fixed modules to trackers compare like a Pinto to a Cadillac — you get what you pay for, according to Schiel.
Initial public concerns of the town being overrun by RES employees have been unfounded. According to Schiel, his people have found places to live and he has not been made aware of any problems regarding his workforce with the community. Schiel says there might be two guys renting a house together or two small families going in on a house, “but nobody here is complaining about finding a place so that’s a good sign.”
Schiel says he found a house to rent last year and was able to keep it when the company shut down for the winter. He says the Dillon site is the closest to humanity that he has ever worked on a project, with just a 15-minute drive to work. He says that normally his day is extended by at least an hour travel time each way.
“They generally build these sites out in the middle of nowhere,” said Schiel. “Because one, you don’t get complaints from the neighbors and two, you can get electricity out to people where they need it.”
So, the crew at the Dillon site can go to the store or restaurants on a daily basis, where in a lot of locations it is a two-hour trip to go to the store.
“There is one place we built out in Texas, and we had what they call a man camp,” said Schiel. “They brought like FEMA trailers out there; you would have 4 or 5 in a box. They would come out and cook for you, a meal every day.”
Schiel’s description of the Texas site is in stark contrast to Dillon, where he has developed the taste for a favorite restaurant.
“I like the atmosphere at Sparky’s,” said Schiel. “It is good food too, but if I was to own a bar it would be like that. I like cars and trucks, it’s really cool in there, I like that.”
According to Schiel RES is a growing company and they are adding new crews to accommodate the demand for their services. According to Schiel, RES is finishing projects in Delta, Mississippi, and Galloway, Texas. They are starting or will soon start projects in Mississippi, Arkansas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
“The one in Utah is going to be six times as big as this, and the one in New Mexico is going to be three times as big as this,” said Schiel, who hopes to land at a project in Arizona that is near his home.
Schiel says that of the local workers on the RES payroll, there is one worker that wants to join the company full-time. Schiel says the man is a good operator with a family that includes two kids.
“If you get joined into our company you’re considered a traveler,” explained Schiel. “They could come in next week and say we need you in Texas and when they say you got to go, you got to go. I wasn’t trying to turn the guy away; we’ll hire you in, but this is how it works. If you have a relationship and you’re away 25 days a month, that will add stress to the relationship unless you have a very strong relationship.”