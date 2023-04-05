Solar Farm modules capture the energy

The rows of solar modules at the Apex Solar Farm south of Dillon will help the site store enough energy to power 16,000 houses.

 J.P. Plutt photo
Dillon solar farm module crew

Members of the RES crew building the Apex Solar Farm south of Dillon for Clenera, attach solar modules to the structure. When complete, the project will include 960,000 solar modules.

The construction of the Clenera solar farm south of Dillon is nearing completion. According to RES Project Superintendent Bob Schiel, the construction company will likely hand the keys to the owners on June 1.

The Clenera site, called Apex, is south of Dillon just past the Beaverhead County Landfill on 10 Mile Road. When completed the site will be able to power around 16,000 homes, according to Schiel.

Bob Schiel

Bob Schiel

J.P. Plutt can be reached by e-mail at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.