Siefert and Mayor

New Ward 3 City Councilperson Stephen Sievert, right, takes his seat next to Mayor John McGinley after winning it at the last council meeting.

The third time of the second time around proved the charm for new Dillon City Councilperson Stephen Sievert.

Two weeks after he first stood for the seat, Sievert finally got to sit in it at the last city council meeting after gaining the needed votes from his now-fellow councilpersons to take over the vacant Ward 3 spot.

