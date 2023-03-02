The third time of the second time around proved the charm for new Dillon City Councilperson Stephen Sievert.
Two weeks after he first stood for the seat, Sievert finally got to sit in it at the last city council meeting after gaining the needed votes from his now-fellow councilpersons to take over the vacant Ward 3 spot.
“It’s still kind of setting in a little bit,” Sievert told the Dillon Tribune soon after coming out on top of a process that extended across two weeks, two meetings and a half-dozen ballots.
Sievert succeeds former Ward 3 Representative Joe Brandon, who resigned in January due to health issues.
“I had a couple people approach me and ask me if I would consider running,” recalled Sievert of being asked to run for the seat in November’s municipal election, the winner of which will gain a two-year term on the Ward 3 seat starting in 2024.
“I was thinking about it. Then this came up with unfortunate situation with Joe, and it came open,” said Sievert of the vacancy he filled through at least the end of 2023.
The city is empowered to fill open council seats through the next municipal election with ‘aye’ votes for a candidate from a majority of the eight-member council.
None of the three candidates who threw their hats into the ring for the open Ward 3 seat gained the required five votes during the city council’s first regular meeting of February, despite multiple ballots.
And none managed to poll five in the first two ballots at the last city council meeting.
Sievert finally netted the needed five votes at the last council get-together when Dan Nye and Russ Schwandt offered him ‘ayes’, joining Mary Jo O’Rourke, Dr. George Johnston and Diane Armstrong who had all voted for Siervert at the previous council meeting as well.
Former City Councilperson Bill Shafer netted three votes from his former council colleagues Raymond Graham, Nye and Don Hand in the first two ballots, as the eight-year council veteran had when the council deadlocked on the matter at its previous meeting before it got tabled.
In the first ballot, Lloyd Lesperance netted the end endorsement of Schwandt, who switched his vote to Sievert in the second canvassing of the council.
On the first two ballots, Nye stuck with Shafer—who missed the meeting due to the flu, according to a text he sent to Hand. But Nye cast the fifth, seat-clinching vote for Sievert in the third ballot.
Unlike the other two candidates, Sievert attended both council meetings during which the voting on the Ward 3 seat took place and offered information about himself beyond what appeared on the documents he submitted to the city in applying for the position.
“People had a lot of questions as to who I was, what my background was—my background is about 20 years serving in tribal government in central South Dakota,” Sievert advised the council of his past, which includes more than two decades of work as an IT specialist, including extensive work for the Lower Brule tribe in South Dakota.
“I could understand some of the councilpersons concerns about voting for someone they don’t really know. I appreciate the risk they are taking and hope I can gain their confidence,” Sievert told the Tribune.
Sievert came to Dillon in 2017 to take a job with Barrett Hospital & Healtcare, where he remains employed as an IT specialist.
“The biggest challenge was finding housing,” said Sievert, who eventually found a home to rent for him and his three dogs, and then was able to purchase the house he was renting with help from a program for veterans he qualified for through his time working in the Coast Guard.
An enthusiastic hiker and cyclist, Sievert said he appreciates the city’s trail system.
“I’m the guy riding the bike wearing a yellow jacket. If anyone sees me and has anything they want to talk about in relation to city government, just stop and talk to me. I would be happy to listen,” asserted Sievert, who intends to do a lot of listening in the near future at city meetings.
“The next few months, I am just going to spend some time getting to know the other council members and the issues,” who has already sat through two full council meetings.
“The people that are there on city council seem committed and diligent in what they are doing. There are disagreements, but hopefully they are more about process—because those type of things, you can usually come to a consensus on.”
Sievert will be eligible to run for another two years on the Ward 3 seat in the November municipal election, as will any other resident of Ward 3 of at least 18 years of age.