At the first meeting of March, members of the Dillon City Council got a talking to about how to not talk to city employees.
Though the directive got met with some talkback and leavened by a few exceptions.
“Except for the purpose of inquiry or investigation under this title, the council or its members shall deal with the local government employees who are subject to the direction or supervision of the mayor solely through the mayor,” City Councilperson Don Hand quoted from the city charter’s Section 3.11.3 addressing the city council.
“And neither the council nor its members may give orders to any such employee, either publiclly or privately,” continued Hand, who then asserted that one city councilperson had recently done just that, in violation of the charter.
“They made a veiled reference to a city employee, implying they wanted something done. That is not allowed. You have to go through the mayor,” insisted Hand, before adding a hypothetical example of a city councilperson telling a city employee to water Ibeyville Park.
“Who would say that?” wondered O’Rourke.
“It was done, in writing,” replied Hand, “It’s not something you get to do.”
O’Rourke responded that city councilpersons have done just that orally in regards to other matters, while she was listening.
“I have heard people at the end of the meeting say, ‘Could we take care of the garbage?’ or ‘Could you take care of a pothole?’ recollected O’Rourke, who then accused Hand of doing just that himself.
“Don, you reference potholes frequently—and ‘Would the city go ahead and take care of a pothole on North Pacific or something.’”
“But I did it during a meeting, in public. I did not do it in private conversation with a specific employee,” stated Hand. “If you want that specific employee to do something, it has to go through the mayor. We are not entitled to talk to the employees.”
O’Rourke asked for proof of such a violation, but Hand refused to provide the documentation on the specific incident he had vaguely referred to earlier.
“I’ve got the paperwork with me. I do not care to divulge it to the public—it’s a private document,” insisted Hand.
“So, if we ask the mayor and he says, ‘Yeah, this person is going to take care of that, can we go to that person and ask them, then, later, at a later date, ‘When are you going to do this?’ interjected O’Rourke’s fellow Ward 4 Councilperson George Johnston.
“Or “You know, the mayor tells me you’re going to do this. Are you going to do it?’ or ‘When are you going to do it?’ Just for clarification, we’re not supposed to do that at all?” asked Johnston.
“No, you must talk through the mayor,” insisted Hand.
O’Rourke asked whether it would be okay for a city councilperson to discuss a matter with City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.
“If you’ve been directed to go talk to Todd, that is fine. But you may not go talk to Todd directly about an issue without first going through the mayor,” said Hand, who in the absence of Mayor John McGinley at the last city council get-together ran the meeting.
“I know that sounds a little warbly, but that’s what it says in our charter. I want you all to be aware of that, because I know I’ve violated that a couple times myself,” admitted Hand, a longtime city councilperson whose current term expires at the end of this year.
“I was surprised. But it’s amazing what’s in this cute little document we have,” smiled Hand of the eight-page city charter.
O’Rourke pressed Hand on the incident he cited earlier about a city councilperson directing a city employee to perform a specific task.
“There is an employee policy manual, and it lays out a little bit different procedure for handling grievances. But, I guess it’s hard to discuss this when we don’t have a concrete example of what happened. I mean, it’s hard to solve the problem without knowing what the problem is.
“Well, this is not the first time that has occurred, apparently,” stated Hand.
“So, once again, I caution you to be careful when you make comments to public employees.”
“Are you talking to me personally?” wondered O’Rourke.
“Yes,” answered Hand.
“I don’t think for this matter,” interjected City Attorney Sky Jones.