Beaverhead Animal Shelter staff are adopting animals out at a quick pace and fundraising for smaller projects as they work toward an end goal of building a new shelter at the existing location.
The shelter board met April 19 to discuss its projects and progress. The board formally approved the 2023 budget, which is similar to the 2022 budget but with increased expenditures for staff raises, and it split out emergency animal costs with regular medical costs. For the most part, operations are right on budget.
“The shelter is doing well, in general. Our cat adoptions are through the roof,” Executive Director Nikki Knight told the board. “We don’t know why or how, and we’re not going to question it.”
Dog adoptions were down a little, but that was likely due to having a crop of animals with “some really tough behavior” that needed correction, Knight added. But the shelter now has a partnership with the Spokane, Washington, shelter that’s better equipped to deal with such issues, and they were able to swap animals with them to ensure Beaverhead had animals ready for adoption.
Knight said the shelter intends to hold summer classes to provide simple behavior corrections such as loose-leash walking and crate training, how to keep a high-energy animal happy and more. The shelter also held “animal wellness clinics” the last couple of months, which were well received by the community, and they hope to hold more, depending on veterinarian availability.
The shelter continues to attract volunteers, and its foster-to-adopt program has been very beneficial, Knight said.
“It’s been a really great program — it allows us to get animals out of the shelter quickly,” she said. “Sitting in a shelter for a month or two is not good for anybody.”
Animals in foster-to-adopt are those that are waiting for a spay/neuter surgery or a rabies vaccine before they can be placed with an interested family.
Knight said it would be nice to have more additional volunteers for fostering, even if just for a weekend: “Studies show even one night out of a shelter significantly reduces stress in shelter animals.”
Shelter staff are considering fundraisers for installing a concrete walkway at the shelter entrance, getting another shelter van (or two) to replace the one that barely works now, buying new cat kennels, and installing concrete flooring for the yards for animals. Knight noted diseases such as parvovirus in dogs can stay in soil and be easily transmitted between animals, and having more easily-sanitized flooring can mitigate that in a shelter.
The small projects are intended to improve the most immediate needs of the shelter quickly while the board finalizes discussions for a capital campaign to replace the existing shelter building.
“These are targeted projects until we can get a bigger solution,” Secretary/Treasurer Brian England said. “We’ve talked about, ultimately, a need for a new shelter, but we also need to raise our operating funds for it, so we don’t build it and we can’t operate it. But that effort requires lots of smaller efforts, so doing these micro-targeted fundraisers serve as steps along the way. And we make sure that fits into the bigger picture.”
The next meeting is currently set for noon April 19, location yet to be determined.