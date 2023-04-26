Beaverhead Animal Shelter staff are adopting animals out at a quick pace and fundraising for smaller projects as they work toward an end goal of building a new shelter at the existing location.

The shelter board met April 19 to discuss its projects and progress. The board formally approved the 2023 budget, which is similar to the 2022 budget but with increased expenditures for staff raises, and it split out emergency animal costs with regular medical costs. For the most part, operations are right on budget.

