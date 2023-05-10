The May meeting of the Beaverhead Search and Rescue was held Wednesday May 3. The meeting was called to order at 7:10 by commander Lawrence Morrisroe. Roll call was taken with 24 members in attendance. The treasurer’s report was given and then it was announced that Lance Hopman had turned in an application to the unit.

The first order of business was a training report given by training officer Alex Dunn. First training will be a combined training put on by the Ruby Valley S&R on May 12. This will be swift water training and could prove to be a very necessary training with the potential of high water and flooding in our rivers and creeks. Our equipment officer, Evan Helle, will be working with a team of BVHD members to prepare our two GARCs for a training session on Clark Canyon and then on the river. Date for that training has not yet been set. The unit will hold its annual campout training at Boy Scout Flats in Willow Creek on the 9th, 10th and 11th of June. The types of training this weekend will include: use of radios, GARMIN GPS , portable repeaters, and other form of communication equipment, patient packaging, use of medical equipment, and low angle rope rescue. After spending time discussing the equipment and the use, members will go out in the field and participate in preset scenarios where we can put learned knowledge to practical experience. Members are required to have 15 hours of training per year. This provides a great opportunity for them to complete this time. This campout is designed for complete family participation so gives spouses of members a good chance to meet each other and make new friends.