The May meeting of the Beaverhead Search and Rescue was held Wednesday May 3. The meeting was called to order at 7:10 by commander Lawrence Morrisroe. Roll call was taken with 24 members in attendance. The treasurer’s report was given and then it was announced that Lance Hopman had turned in an application to the unit.
The first order of business was a training report given by training officer Alex Dunn. First training will be a combined training put on by the Ruby Valley S&R on May 12. This will be swift water training and could prove to be a very necessary training with the potential of high water and flooding in our rivers and creeks. Our equipment officer, Evan Helle, will be working with a team of BVHD members to prepare our two GARCs for a training session on Clark Canyon and then on the river. Date for that training has not yet been set. The unit will hold its annual campout training at Boy Scout Flats in Willow Creek on the 9th, 10th and 11th of June. The types of training this weekend will include: use of radios, GARMIN GPS , portable repeaters, and other form of communication equipment, patient packaging, use of medical equipment, and low angle rope rescue. After spending time discussing the equipment and the use, members will go out in the field and participate in preset scenarios where we can put learned knowledge to practical experience. Members are required to have 15 hours of training per year. This provides a great opportunity for them to complete this time. This campout is designed for complete family participation so gives spouses of members a good chance to meet each other and make new friends.
Next, it was reported that Phillips Concrete, with the help of RE Miller & Sons, prepared the area in front of the command post storage bay and poured a cement pad which has been needed for some time now. This is a wonderful addition to the unit’s storage building. RE Miller graciously donated their time and materials to the S&R while Phillips Concrete donated a portion of their cost as well. Thank you to both of these businesses for their donations and continued support of Beaverhead Search and Rescue.
The meeting concluded with good of the order. Lawrence announced that the Sheriff’s department recently acquired a very good snow cat from the Wolf Point Sheriff’s department.
It is an item that will be available to the Search and Rescue when the occasions arise. What a great piece of equipment to have on hand. Thank you David Wendt and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s department. Your Beaverhead County Search and Rescue will present the “Hug a Tree” program to our Dillon 5th graders on May 26.
Please be careful out there. Rivers are rising and running rampant. Chances of survival if you dump a boat in any of these waters right now are greatly diminished. The water is cold and hypothermia will take over in a short period of time. There is still a lot of snow in the high country and will more than likely prevent you from getting to those favorite places at this time. Be prepared with proper equipment in your vehicles and proper clothing. Even though it is warm during the day, night time temps can take their toll on unprepared individuals. Have fun but be safe. “In the Business of Saving Lives”, your Beaverhead Search and Rescue.