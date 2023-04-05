The three unions representing employees of Dillon Elementary School District #10 recently brokered deals on new contracts with the district.
The negotiation process went quickly.
The ratification process went emphatically.
The rank and file of the Beaverhead Education Association (BEA) that represents the district’s certified teachers last week voted 39-0 to endorse a contact deal forged the previous week between representations of the union and the district.
Under the terms of the deal, each of the district’s certified teachers would gain a 4.75% increase in base pay.
Certified teaches would also bank two more personal leave days each school year under the new contract.
District negotiators also reached similar agreements with the Beaverhead Classified Employees Association (BCEA) and DECEA, which represents the district’s custodians.
The custodians would also gain an additional $1 per hour above the 4.75% increase.
SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman said that extra dollar would bring the district’s custodians more in line with what their peers earn in other school districts.
Dillon School District #10 is comprised of Parkview Elementary and Dillon Middle School.
The new contracts still need to be approved on by the SD #10 Board of Trustees, which is scheduled to vote on them at its next meeting, set for next Tuesday, April 11, starting at 7 p.m.