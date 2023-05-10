Half of the half-dozen candidates on the ballot gained three-year terms last week on the Dillon School District #10 Board of Trustees.
A recently retired, longtime science teacher at Dillon Middle School, Andrew Zitzer finished as the top vote getter in the mail ballot election with 1067 votes.
Another newcomer to the board, Shannon Maness took third place with 923 votes to earn a seat on the board that oversees the Dillon Middle School and Parkview Elementary.
A former multi-term SD #10 trustee, Todd Rouse rejoined the board through a second-place finish with 972 votes.
The other three candidates finished relatively close behind.
The SD #10 Board will move forward without Estee Aiken, its vice chair and a board member since 2017. The University of Montana Western Education Department chair fell short of gaining another term on the board with a fourth-place finish (746 votes).
A semi-regular attendee at SD #10 Board meetings over the last two years, Liz Wright garnered 699 votes, just behind another parent of SD #10 students Carrie Sampson (729 votes).
Wright and Sampson—along with Zitzer—gained public endorsement from the Beaverhead Education Association (BEA), the union representing SD #10’s certified teachers in ads run leading up to the election that advised they’d been “paid for by the BEA PAC.”
Other ads appeared subsequently that insisted not all of SD #10 teachers supported those three candidates.
Their top-three finishes set Zitzer, Maness and Rouse on course to get sworn in for their three-year terms at SD #10’s board meeting last night.