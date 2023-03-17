A Dillon Middle School student made threats to bomb and shoot up the school, leading to an enhanced police presence Wednesday.
It was students at the school that alerted police to the threat, Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez said.
A Dillon Middle School student made threats to bomb and shoot up the school, leading to an enhanced police presence Wednesday.
It was students at the school that alerted police to the threat, Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez said.
With today's society, a lot of people don't like to come forward. We are thankful these young kids did come forward to their parents," he said. "If we don't know about it, how can we help?"
Dillon police received a call around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and alerted school officials about the threat and that police would increase their presence at school the next day, Alvarez said. DPD and Beaverhead County Sheriff's deputies worked with the district to identify the student who allegedly made the threats, and prevented that student from coming into school.
Further investigation discovered the student did not have access to bombs or guns.
"It sounds like it was more an attempt to intimidate another person. It sounds like it was a little bit of bullying," Alvarez said. No charges have been filed against the student and no arrests have been made. He declined to give more details on the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.
Schools in Montana have been on high alert in the past few weeks as a result of so-called "swatting" – when someone calls in a threat that ties up police resources for a period of time. Schools in Bozeman and Columbia Falls recently had such calls, Alvarez said.
"We have to take all appropriate measures to protect the public. It's just like when we get a report of a drunk driver. It isn't any different with a threat of school violence," he said. "We take threats seriously.
"School went off without a hitch," Alvarez added, recommending the meat stew on the menu this week. "We are thankful for the assistance from everybody. It isn't going to be the last time we get a threat like this, and we were fortunate everything was good."
To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.