Tomorrow marks the deadline for candidate to sign up to get on the ballot to run this year for spots up for grabs on multiple area multiple school boards.

“A Declaration of Intent of the candidate must be filed with the district clerk by Thursday, March 23,” stated Beaverhead County Clerk & Recorder Stacey Reynolds of a requirement for school board candidates to turn in paperwork by Thursday to school district clerks.

To reach M.P. Regan email mregan@dillontribune.com.

Tags