Tomorrow marks the deadline for candidate to sign up to get on the ballot to run this year for spots up for grabs on multiple area multiple school boards.
“A Declaration of Intent of the candidate must be filed with the district clerk by Thursday, March 23,” stated Beaverhead County Clerk & Recorder Stacey Reynolds of a requirement for school board candidates to turn in paperwork by Thursday to school district clerks.
The Beaverhead County High School Board will also have three, three-year positions potentially in play — two representing the District #10 constituency and one for its District #7.
Three of the seven seats on the Dillon Elementary School District #10 Board will go before voters this year for three-year terms.
District #7 Grant School Board features a seat up for election, as does Wise River’s District #11 Board, Reiclhe’s #26, Wisdom #26 and Polaris District #21.
Lima District #12 Board has two seats for three-year terms and one seat for a two-year term in play for this coming election.
Jackson’s District #24 features one seat up for a two-year term and another for a three-year term on its school board.
If the number of candidates filing matches the number of seats up for election, those candidates will automatically gain those seats without an election needing to be held.
Candidates can file to run as a write-in by March 30, also the deadline day for candidates who filed to get on the ballot to withdraw.