Benjamin Robert "Rooster" Reynolds passed away early Friday of colon cancer. The entertainer, star rodeo athlete and friend to every person he ever met was 61. Reynolds, a single-name celebrity in the rodeo world and southwest Montana, was born on Christmas Day in 1961. Rooster was given his nickname by his father Benny, according to family lore, because he sounded like a Rooster when he needed one of the few items essential to a newborn infant.

The lives of Rooster and Val Davids would follow different paths after the birth of their now adult daughter Valerie. Those paths came back together, and the former boyfriend-girlfriend couple were united in marriage in 2022 and resided in Pocatello, Idaho until his passing last week. Reynolds also has an adult son, Montana Reynolds.

