Benjamin Robert "Rooster" Reynolds passed away early Friday of colon cancer. The entertainer, star rodeo athlete and friend to every person he ever met was 61. Reynolds, a single-name celebrity in the rodeo world and southwest Montana, was born on Christmas Day in 1961. Rooster was given his nickname by his father Benny, according to family lore, because he sounded like a Rooster when he needed one of the few items essential to a newborn infant.
The lives of Rooster and Val Davids would follow different paths after the birth of their now adult daughter Valerie. Those paths came back together, and the former boyfriend-girlfriend couple were united in marriage in 2022 and resided in Pocatello, Idaho until his passing last week. Reynolds also has an adult son, Montana Reynolds.
Rooster’s daughter Jessica brought joy and the title grandfather to the cowboy with the births of her three sons.
Much like the way he lived his life, Rooster was joined by family and friends in his hospital room during the final week of his life and the room became a hub of activity with storytelling and singing and smiling — radiating the powerful energy of love.
“Everything was a competition or a production with Rooster,” said his sister Jenny Peterson on Monday. “It was always an adventure. He made everything fun.”
Rooster was the eldest of three children born to Benny and Mary Reynolds. His siblings Jenny and Louis were constant companions/actors/competitors in Rooster’s childhood of games and races and staged dramas. Rooster also had a strong relationship with an older half-brother Skip Jordan.
Rooster reached the apex of his celebrity at the 1995 National Finals Rodeo at Las Vegas, Nevada. Reynolds qualified in steer wrestling in the top 15 as the 13th ranked cowboy in the event. Rooster took Vegas by storm, winning the average title with the best time of the world’s 15 best bulldoggers through 10 rounds of rodeo. The effort moved Rooster from 13th to third in the final 1995 world standings.
A production highlight of the television coverage of the NFR that year happened after Rooster won the eighth round he rode his horse through the out gate exiting the arena following his victory lap. As he passed by the gate, he leaned over and kissed the gate man on the cheek, his father Benny.
Benny Reynolds, a PRCA Hall of Fame inductee, of course earned distinction in the sport of rodeo highlighted by winning the 1965 PRCA World Champion All Around Cowboy title. The cameras caught that moment of joy shared by a father and son who were more alike than different.
“I would say personality, charisma, heart, Rooster was the whole package,” said his brother-in-law Jessie Peterson, a two-time College National Finals Rodeo steer wrestling champion. “When Rooster was young, he had movie star good looks, and everybody wanted a piece of him. The guy fit a lot of living in 61 years. His life was an absolute adventure and he lived it to the fullest.”
Peterson said Rooster’s family was aware that he wasn’t only theirs and that they had to share him with a lot of people.
“The phone calls I’ve gotten have been from Louisiana to British Columbia and from people from all levels of life,” said Peterson. “He always had a soft spot for lost souls, and I’ve gotten calls from those people who say Rooster was their best friend.”
Reynolds spent time in his life as a cowboy poet, a radio personality, a singer/songwriter, an actor, and an unofficial rodeo coach and ambassador of the sport.
“Even in his hospital room he was sharp and funny, he was so cool,” said Peterson. “He told me one time, ‘I don’t know if the life I chose was the best path, but it was certainly the most scenic.’”
Reynolds grew up on a ranch midway between Dillon and Twin Bridges and attended and was forever a Twin Bridges Falcon. A time has not yet been set, but the celebration of Rooster’s life will be held May 6 at the Twin Bridges High School Gym. A reception will follow at the pavilion at Madison County Fairgrounds.