The water supply is looking more hopeful this year, weather service officials say, and warmer weather is potentially on tap.

Senior Service Hydrologist Arin Peters of the National Weather Service told the Drought Task Force Monday that precipitation since the start of the water year in October led to a healthy snowpack, and the melting is refilling both the county’s reservoirs quickly.

