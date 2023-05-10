The water supply is looking more hopeful this year, weather service officials say, and warmer weather is potentially on tap.
Senior Service Hydrologist Arin Peters of the National Weather Service told the Drought Task Force Monday that precipitation since the start of the water year in October led to a healthy snowpack, and the melting is refilling both the county’s reservoirs quickly.
“We’re already doing a lot better than we were at the same time last year,” he said, referring to both dams. “It’s good to see after the last dry couple of years.”
Clark Canyon sat at 68% full, and 89% of average in April, compared to 56% full and 73% of average at the same time last year. The snowpack above Beaverhead Basin was at 117% of average Monday, compared to 140% of average the same date last year.
The Lima Dam was at 60% full and 87% of average as of Monday, compared to 50% full and 73% of average at the same time last year. The snowpack above Red Rock Basin was at 117% of average, compared to 91% of average at the same time last year.
Peters noted the Lima Dam is filling up very quickly, which is good considering how low its water level trended last year.
Temperatures continued to run well below normal through April, Peters said, and precipitation was about a half-inch below normal. Precipitation has been scarce in the northern third of Beaverhead County (parts are still in either “abnormally dry” or “moderate” drought designations. The southern half of the county is not considered in drought, and has been getting near-normal precipitation.
On the horizon is an expected warm up in temperatures in the next few weeks, Peters said. A high pressure ridge appears to be building over Canada, which is expected to bring the northwest higher temperatures. Some rain is expected in the next week, he added.