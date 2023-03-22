Participants from area rural schools won big at 2023 Rural Science Fair, gaining valuable experience and confidence and new knowledge and communication skills in presenting their projects last week at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
The young scientists from Reichle School seemed to especially thrive at the annual scholastic science showcase.
“Kids love science, and I think it is important that they continue doing it at schools,” said Becky Jensen, a longtime teacher at Reichle, which earned 40%—or eight of the 20—first-place awards given at this year’s science gathering of participants from Reichle and eight other schools located in Wisdom, Polaris, Grant, Lima, Divide, Alder, Melrose and Wise River.
“I believe we are born scientists—using all our senses and minds to try to make sense of our world,” asserted Jensen, who teaches students in kindergarten through fourth grade—the ‘little roomers’ of the two-room Reichle schoolhouse in Glen, where ‘big roomers’ in grades 5–8 occupy the other room.
Reichle little roomer Ally Tarter won a first place in the Biology category for Grades 3–4 with her project to determine if cats, like humans, feature a dominant side.
“I got all the materials he liked to chase and kind of dragged them around the house while he swatted at them,” explained Tarter of the process she used to test her cat Sonic.
“He is dominant with his left paw,” concluded Tarter, giving new emphasis to the term “southpaw.”
The Tarter family’s other cat proved less cooperative.
“Sylvester was too lazy to chase anything,” confided the nine-year-old feline-ologist.
Tarter’s fellow Reichle "little roomer" Emma Clancy took top spot last week for Grades 1–2 in the Earth/Space Science category.
“Magnets are not just for playing or putting stuff on your refrigerator. They have a lot of good uses,” advised the eight-year-old of her “Magic Magnets” project.
Reichle’s Rieber sisters, Kristian and Reagan, each netted a first place.
“My grandma gave me some pennies from a fire and I used a bunch of things to see which would make them the cleanest,” explained Kristian of “Dirty Pennies”—a copper-based project that took gold in the Chemical category for third and fourth graders.
“Soap and water worked the best,” insisted the younger Rieber, who before scrubbing the scorched pennies with a toothbrush also soaked some for seven days in root beer, apple cider vinegar or 7-Up.
Her older sister, Reagan, intentionally re-colored wool with natural dyes from beets, onion skins and cabbage and avocado skins—which provided the project’s biggest surprise in her first-place project for fifth and sixth graders.
“I thought it would create a green,” recounted the four-time Rural Science Fair gold medalist, “but it was really more of a pink.”
Kaylynn Zahn took home a blue ribbon in the kindergarten category, while her Reichle schoolmate Olivia Dix finished first for Grades 1–2 for Physical Science and fellow Reichle ‘big roomer’ Rylee Ford got gold for Grades 7–8 in Biology.
Tyler Lundes netted a first place for Wisdom in Physical Science for Grades 3–4 for a project exploring the oft-asked question “Can I Charge My Phone for Free?’
“I didn’t think it would work, but it did actually turn the phone back on,” said the nine-year old of the success of the emergency charging device he built with boards, gears, a crank and shaft, belts, wires and alligator clips over the course of two weeks.
“I live on a ranch, and we have a shop,” said Lundes, “so my dad for the first time let me use his welder,” said Ford, who also employed a soldering gun and cordless drill.
The full list of award winners at the 2023 Rural Science Fair:
Kindergarten 1.Kaylynn Zahn, Reichle; 2.Ivory Child, Alder; 3.Sam Gilman, Alder.
Chemical Science
Grades 3–4: 1.Kristian Rieber, Reichle; 2.Charley Child, Alder.
Grades 5–6: 1.Jaiden Voll, Alder; 2.Sophia Cannady, Polaris; 3.Cameron Breitzman, Divide.
Physical Science
Grades 1–2: 1.Olivia Dix, Reichle; 2.Elizabeth Rosenlund, Alder; 3.Hudson Regan, Alder.
Grades 3–4: 1.Tyler Lundes, Wisdom; 2.Maverick Berry, Alder.
Grades 5–6: 1. Kooper Stevenson, Wisdom; 2.Zaiden Laurie, Wisdom; 3.Lily Beebe, Alder.
Grades 7–8: 1.Devin Hales, Grant.
Technology
Grades 3–4: 1.Madison Speer, Divide.
Earth/Space Science
Grades 1–2: 1.Emma Clancy, Reichle; 2.Kimber Anderson, Wise River; 3.Daniel Spillane, Grant
Grades 3–4: 1.Luke Schmidlin, Grant; 2.Sara Butler, Wise River.
Grades 5–6: 1.Raelynn Tash, Polaris; 2.Jessie Butler, Wise River.
Biology
Grades 1–2: 1.Blake Tetrault, Alder
Grades 3–4: 1.Ally Tarter, Reichle; 2.Rafe Maddison, Reichle; 3.Zophia Diaz, Wisdom
Grades 5–6: 1.Regan Rieber, Reichle; 2.Paityn Tarter, Reichle; 3.Wylie Heiland, Wisdom.
Grades 7–8: 1.Rylee Ford, Reichle; 2.Faith Rognstad, Reichle.
Life Science
Grades 1–2: 1. Harper Clark.
Grades 3–4: 1. (tie) Olivia Ford and Jeff Rhodes, Reichle; 2.Avery Tetrault, Alder; 3.Baylee White, Reichle.
Grades 5–6: 1.Travee Carpenter, Divide; 2.Fiona Imelli, Polaris; 3.Sage Rhodes, Reichle.
Grades 7– 8: 1.Lilly Cote, Divide.
Young Inventor
Grades 7–8: 1.Morgan Heiland, Wisdom; 2.Emma Stein, Jackson.