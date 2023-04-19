This winter’s many weather-related closures of Monida Pass — and the travelers stranded as a result — brought local emergency planning officials and American Red Cross representatives to attempt to hash out a solution.
The solution is pretty simple — the Red Cross needs more volunteers.
“We need to find some volunteers who I can train to go and unlock the door, wherever it is,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Shellie Creveling told the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) April 3. “We will open a shelter for one person, my obstacle is I don’t have a person to open it if Kathy (Mellinger) can’t get here.”
Mellinger lives far enough outside of Dillon that she was snowed in for some of the closures, Creveling said.
The Red Cross keeps a trailer stocked with shelter supplies that any authorized person can use. The organization also needs to sort out specifically where a shelter will be located, and where it can get boxed meals quickly if needed. In the past, emergency shelters would be set up at Keltz Arena at the University of Montana Western, and community members and area businesses could donate trays of food. The coronavirus pandemic changed that; food has to be individually wrapped.
“Most of the time in Montana as a whole, we find some alternate way — even if we can pull our camper into a parking lot of an emergency shelter where people can come in, shower and eat,” Creveling said. “Honestly, if you close the road, if I can’t get here from Great Falls, and if Kathy can’t get here, if we don’t have volunteers, we have to rely on Tom (Wagenknecht)...the vital part is trying to get more volunteers in the community I can call. We are prepared, we just don’t have the manpower here. That’s our biggest obstacle.”
Sheriff David Wendt noted even if volunteers can be obtained, it would be helpful if the Montana Department of Transportation also came down and manned the gate at the Barretts exit.
“The last couple of times when they didn’t man the gates, people kept coming south,” he said, adding they rely on GPS and Google Maps — which show jeep trails as roads. People who are unfamiliar with the area end up stuck in remote areas and may not be discovered for days.
Creveling said volunteers go through 10 hours of training and then can help their community with any type of natural disaster, such as a home fire. An additional 2.5 hours certifies them to run a shelter.
For more information, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-ARC-MONT (1-800-272-6668) or visit the website at www.redcross.org.