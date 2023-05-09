Dillon Police News Provided to the Dillon Tribune May 9, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 279:00 a.m., Alarm.12:49 p.m., Fraud.7:58 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:32 p.m., Juvenile.April 2812:10 a.m., Juvenile.8:31 a.m., Drugs.9:36 a.m., Parking Problem.10:10 a.m., Parking Problem.11:20 a.m., Traffic Stop.12:58 p.m., Medical Alarm.2:39 p.m., Theft.4:44 p.m., Traffic Stop.7:50 p.m., Party.10:08 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:25 p.m., Traffic Stop.April 2912:12 a.m., Shots Heard.4:59 a.m., Communications.9:21 a.m., Traffic Stop.10:52 a.m., Traffic Stop.11:40 a.m., Child Abuse.2:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance.5:44 p.m., Parking Problem.7:40 p.m., Party.9:11 p.m., Unwanted Person.10:28 p.m., Juvenile.April 301:56 a.m., Fight.2:03 a.m., Gas Odor.1:11 p.m., Traffic Complaint.3:55 p.m., Theft.7:47 p.m., Civil.May 12:25 a.m., Traffic Stop.8:49 a.m., Hazmat.2:12 p.m., Theft.5:32 p.m., Traffic Complaint.5:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance.10:14 p.m., Traffic Stop.May 24:40 a.m., Fire Alarm.6:55 a.m., Fire Other.3:26 p.m., Suicidal Person.8:08 p.m., Traffic Stop.May 36:19 a.m., Traffic Stop.2:06 p.m., Gas Odor.3:23 p.m., Juvenile.9:57 p.m., Ambulance.10:46 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:57 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:44 p.m., Drugs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Non-criminal Law Criminal Law Law Police Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News