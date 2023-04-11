Dillon Police News Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 11, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 308:07 a.m., Stranded Motorist.8:54 a.m., Accident Other.11:14 a.m., Medical Alarm.1:35 p.m., Found Property.1:46 p.m., Shots Heard.2:55 p.m., Fire Other.3:05 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle.10:04 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:31 p.m., Traffic Complaint.March 311:09 a.m., Alarm.8:54 a.m., Ambulance.9:06 a.m., Suspicious Activity.10:15 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle.1:38 p.m., Fraud.8:20 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:41 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:46 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:56 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:39 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:48 p.m., Traffic Stop.April 112:42 a.m., Welfare Check.2:05 a.m., Traffic Stop.4:53 a.m., Assist.10:16 a.m., Traffic Stop.10:58 a.m., Fraud.4:51 p.m., Property Damage.6:37 p.m., Bond Violation.9:59 p.m., Abandoned 91110:37 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:45 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:32 p.m., Traffic Stop.April 212:24 a.m., Bond Violation.12:43 a.m., Traffic Stop.2:11 a.m., Disturbance.10:05 a.m., Traffic Stop.1:05 p.m., Traffic Stop.2:14 p.m., Privacy in Communications.3:25 p.m., Found Property.5:40 p.m., Suspicious Activity.7:18 p.m., Carbon Monoxide.10:31 p.m., Break In.April 312:33 p.m., Traffic Stop.3:57 p.m., Welfare Check.6:03 p.m., Medical Alarm.April 412:02 a.m., Intoxication.12:16 a.m., Traffic Stop.6:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance.9:16 a.m., Probation Violation.8:06 p.m., Parking Problem.11:44 p.m., Welfare Check.April 55:32 a.m., Civil.10:42 a.m., Traffic Stop.8:45 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:09 p.m., Animal Noise.10:27 p.m., Assist.11:32 p.m., Animal Complaint. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Criminal Law Law Crime Sports Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News