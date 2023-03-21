Dillon Police News Provided to the Dillon Tribune Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 912:03 a.m., Traffic Stop.1:11 a.m., Parking Problem.1:12 a.m., Juvenile.1:23 a.m., Parking Problem.1:26 a.m., Parking Problem.9:41 a.m., Abandoned 911.1:48 p.m., Harassment.3:27 p.m., Juvenile.6:29 p.m., Juvenile.10:08 p.m., Welfare Check.11:02 p.m., Obstruct Justice.March 102:38 p.m., Ambulance.4:38 p.m., Welfare Check.4:48 p.m., Welfare Check.8:30 p.m., Traffic Complaint.8:44 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:10 p.m., Assist.March 112:09 a.m., Probation Violation.2:14 a.m., Traffic Stop.9:05 a.m., Parking Problem.10:04 a.m., Abandoned 911.10:12 a.m., Parking Problem.10:53 a.m., Welfare Check.3:08 p.m., Ambulance.3:29 p.m., Suspicious Activity.4:00 p.m., Welfare Check.8:17 p.m., Fire Structure.9:30 p.m., Welfare Check.9:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance.10:16 p.m., Juvenile.11:16 p.m., Assist.11:18 p.m., Alarm.11:35 p.m., Lost Animal.March 126:06 a.m., Fire Structure.9:27 a.m., Welfare Check.12:51 p.m., Assist.12:55 p.m., Assist.1:20 p.m., Traffic Stop.1:52 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:37 p.m., Assist.9:27 p.m., Traffic Stop.March 133:17 a.m., Assist.3:51 a.m., Alarm.2:14 p.m., Welfare Check.2:48 p.m., Traffic Stop.2:59 p.m., Theft.4:50 p.m., Harassment.6:00 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:19 p.m., Suspicious Activity.10:25 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:42 p.m., Alarm.11:52 p.m., Traffic Stop.March 149:31 a.m., Animal Complaint.10:20 a.m., Theft.12:18 p.m., Break In.12:55 p.m., Sex Crimes.4:01 p.m., Ambulance.5:40 p.m., Animal Complaint.7:36 p.m., Traffic Complaint.9:40 p.m., Welfare Check.10:09 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:50 p.m., Traffic Stop.March 151:31 p.m., Fire Alarm.1:36 p.m., Fraud.4:08 p.m., Ambulance.6:19 p.m., Ambulance.6:41 p.m., Juvenile.7:38 p.m., Traffic Stop.8:14 p.m., Assault.9:16 p.m., Juvenile. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Non-criminal Law Security And Public Safety Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News