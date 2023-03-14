Dillon Police News Provided to the Dillon Tribune Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 212:59 a.m., Welfare Check.7:52 a.m., Ambulance.2:31 p.m., Welfare Check.7:59 p.m., Welfare Check.9:50 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:00 p.m., Ambulance.March 39:15 a.m., Juvenile.10:48 a.m., Traffic Stop.12:39 p.m., Accident Hit and Run.3:24 p.m., Child Abuse.9:00 p.m., Unwanted Person.March 410:38 a.m., Ambulance.2:17 p.m., Parking Problem.3:06 p.m., Juvenile.5:40 p.m., Parking Problem.7:39 p.m., Traffic Complaint.9:22 p.m., Accident Hit and Run.11:22 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:36 p.m., Suspicious Activity.March 512:04 a.m., Assault.1:16 a.m., Fight.7:56 a.m., Parking Problem.9:32 a.m., No Contact Violation.12:57 p.m., Theft.1:29 p.m., Assault.5:39 p.m., Welfare Check.7:18 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:15 p.m., Traffic Complaint.10:52 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:04 p.m., Animal Noise.March 62:15 a.m., Animal Noise.8:34 a.m., Trespassing.1:37 p.m., Unattended Death.4:11 p.m., Civil.6:42 p.m., Found Animal.7:37 p.m., Parking Problem.March 78:22 a.m., Juvenile.10:18 a.m., Parking Problem.10:43 a.m., Parking Problem.12:34 p.m., Animal Complaint.6:37 p.m., Welfare Check.8:09 p.m., Animal Complaint.March 85:17 a.m., Alarm.8:18 a.m., Accident.1:30 p.m., Ambulance.3:46 p.m., Fire Vehicle.6:44 p.m., Fraud.8:42 p.m., Animal Complaint.10:23 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:45 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:37 p.m., Traffic Stop. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Law Criminal Law Police Non-criminal Law Transportation Zoology Roads And Traffic Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News