Dillon City Court Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 11, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dillon City Court news for March 1-31:Trevor Holden Nerdrum of Dillon was found guilty of disorderly conduct; was fined $185.Catherine Marie Alexander of Dillon was found guilty of criminal mischief; was fined $535.Catherine Marie Alexander of Dillon was found guilty of disorderly conduct – 1st offense; was fined $135.Michaela Kirsten Alberti of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Michaela Kirsten Alberti of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Michaela Kirsten Alberti of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Michaela Kirsten Alberti of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Michaela Kirsten Alberti of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Michael Benales of Dillon was found guilty of seatbelt violation; was fined $20.Conor James Byorth of Dillon was found guilty of possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21; was fined $135.Margie Elizabeth Genta of Dillon was found guilty of careless driving; was fined $45.Meggon Lian Wise of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Joshua David Muntzer of Dillon forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking.Mackenzie Alexis-Lee Wise forfeited bond of $25 for the offense of illegal parking. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crime Roads And Traffic Sports Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News