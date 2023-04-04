Births Births Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 4, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent births at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare:March 21 — A baby boy to Austin Smith and Miranda Herren of Dillon.March 27 — A baby boy to John and Sheila Trischman of Alder.March 28 — A baby girl to Kerry and Ashley Lambert of Dillon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Biology Health Care Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News