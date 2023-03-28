Birth Births Provided to the Dillon Tribune Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent births at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare:March 25 — A baby girl to Jacob and Alexis Rasmussen of Dillon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Biology Health Care Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News