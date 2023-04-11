Beaverhead County Sheriff News Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 11, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 309:41 a.m., Accident Unknown Injury.11:14 a.m., Medical Alarm.March 3112:44 a.m., Repossession.1:09 a.m., Alarm.7:10 a.m., Traffic Stop.8:51 a.m., Prisoner Transport.8:54 a.m., Ambulance.9:30 a.m., Abandoned 911.10:06 a.m., Traffic Stop.10:31 a.m., Prisoner Transport.12:21 p.m., Prisoner Transport.12:33 p.m., Traffic Complaint.3:07 p.m., Traffic Stop.4:27 p.m., Arrest.4:50 p.m., Animal Bite.9:44 p.m., Traffic Stop.9:53 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:30 p.m., Traffic Stop.11:28 p.m., Suspicious Activity.April 12:05 a.m., Assist Other Agency.8:41 a.m., Accident Other.10:35 a.m., Traffic Stop.1:23 p.m., Traffic Complaint.2:08 p.m., Animal Complaint.2:44 p.m., Traffic Hazard.4:51 p.m., Property Damage.5:03 p.m., Found Animal.5:08 p.m., Welfare Check.5:47 p.m., Welfare Check.6:37 p.m., Bond Violation.6:57 p.m., Accident Other.8:32 p.m., Stranded Motorist.8:53 p.m., Fireworks.9:21 p.m., Accident Other.9:48 p.m., Traffic Stop.10:42 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle.April 212:24 a.m., Bond Violation.1:59 a.m., Traffic Stop.2:11 a.m., Disturbance.10:05 a.m., Traffic Stop.11:10 a.m., Stranded Motorist.1:05 p.m., Traffic Stop.1:33 p.m., Sex Crimes.5:08 p.m., Traffic Stop.5:36 p.m., Traffic Stop.5:53 p.m., Traffic Stop.6:07 p.m., Ambulance.10:31 p.m., Break In.April 310:11 a.m., Abandoned 911.2:59 p.m., Animal Complaint.4:33 p.m., Accident Unknown Injury.6:03 p.m., Medical Alarm.April 412:02 a.m., Intoxication.6:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance.7:43 a.m., Fraud.8:03 p.m., Animal Complaint.8:20 p.m., Disturbance.April 55:32 a.m., Civil.7:18 a.m., Welfare Check.8:41 a.m., Lost Animal.11:02 a.m., Prisoner Transport.11:04 a.m., Prisoner Transport.11:16 a.m., Abandoned 911.11:26 a.m., Abandoned 911.2:39 p.m., Traffic Complaint.3:20 p.m., Animal Bite.3:27 p.m., Animal Complaint.4:58 p.m., Traffic Complaint.5:44 p.m., Fire Other.11:32 p.m., Animal Complaint. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Non-criminal Law Medicine Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News