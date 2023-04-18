Beaverhead County road work for the week of April 9-15:
Dillon area – Plowed snow in the following areas: Scenic Byway, Horse Prairie, and local roads. Flood control on the following roads: Blacktail, Sweetwater, and Stone Creek. Flood damage repair on Carter Creek Road. Road checked Dillon area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Lima area – Plowed snow on following roads: Big Sheep Creek, Meadow Creek, Nicholia Creek and Cut Across. Bladed and hauled gravel on Gosman Lane and Little Sheep Creek Road. Flood control on Little Sheep Creek Road. Cattle guard repair on Sage Creek Road. Road checked Lima and Dell area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Wisdom area – Plowed snow on the following roads: Wisdom, Skinner Meadows, Miner Lake, Warm Springs, Jackson, Little Lake Creek, Twin Lakes, Rock Creek, River, Moose Creek, Big Lake Creek, Big Swamp Creek, Upper and Lower North Fork, Lower Bender Creek, and Lower Mussigbrod. Tree brush burn at the Jackson yard and on Little Lake Creek Road. Culvert cleaning on the following roads: Twin Lakes, Little Lake Creek and Big Swamp Creek. Road checked Jackson and Wisdom area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Beaverhead County officials will remove junk vehicles for free. Call Junk Vehicle Administrator Jamie Flynn at 406-683-3780 for more information.