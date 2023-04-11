Beaverhead County road work for the week of April 2-8:

Dillon area — Plowed snow in the following areas: Horse Prairie, Scenic Byway and to Wise River. Repaired flood damage in the area. Opened Stoddard Lane. Attended the County insurance meeting. Closed Highway 324 at Bannack Pass due to road conditions. Road checked Dillon area roads. Equipment service and repair.