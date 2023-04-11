Beaverhead County road work for the week of April 2-8:
Dillon area — Plowed snow in the following areas: Horse Prairie, Scenic Byway and to Wise River. Repaired flood damage in the area. Opened Stoddard Lane. Attended the County insurance meeting. Closed Highway 324 at Bannack Pass due to road conditions. Road checked Dillon area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Lima area — Plowed snow on following roads: Lima to Dell, Sage Creek, Big Swamp Creek, Nicholia and Meadow Creek, Meadow-Nicholia cut across, Little Sheep Creek, and Lima Dam. Attend the County insurance meeting. Road checked Lima and Dell area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Wisdom area — Plowed snow on the following roads: Skinner Meadows, Miner Lake, Warm Springs, Little Lake Creek, Big Swamp Creek, Big Lake Creek, Lower and Upper North Fork, Lower Bender Creek, Lower Mussigbrod, Jackson dump, Jackson School, Rock Creek, River, Twin Lakes, Moose Creek, Steel Creek, and Gibbonsville. Attended the County insurance meeting. Shop cleaning and maintenance. Road checked Jackson and Wisdom area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Beaverhead County officials will remove junk vehicles for free. Call Junk Vehicle Administrator Jamie Flynn at 406-683-3780 for more information.