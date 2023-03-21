Funk, Chad Russell (Dillon) was charged with the offense of Probation Violation. Transferred to Another Court.
Marine, Andrew John J. (Salem, Ontario) forfeited bond of $285 for the offense of Operating a Vehicle With Weight Greater Than The Maximum Authorized.
Gomez, Pedro Jr. (Ontario, Ontario) forfeited bond for the offense of No/Bad/Inadequate Load Securement.
Gomez, Pedro Jr. (Ontario, Ontario) forfeited bond of $75 for the offense of Exceeding The 102" Width Limit.
Gomez, Pedro Jr. (Ontario, Ontario) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense No/Expired Periodic Annual Inspection.
Carvalho, Faustino Manuel De (Orlando, Florida) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of TV Screen In View Of Driver.
Harris, Charles Gregory (Longmont, Colorado) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Simonson, Neal Curtis (Moses Lake, Washington) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Oyler, Andrew (Idaho Falls, Idaho)forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Over Dimension Vehicle Or Combination On Highway Without Special Permit.
Dial, Rick Eugene (Shelley, Idaho) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).
Florencio, Garciaperez (Bakersfield, California) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Bauer, Rickey Duaine (Ronan) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 75' Maximum Length For Combinations Of Vehicles.
Wenzel, Jonah Clyde (Fruit Heights, Utah) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 53' Maximum Semi-Trailer Length.
Mathie, Vincent Dee (Blackfoot, Idaho) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).
Bankhead, Kaden Leroy (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Without a Valid Drivers License – Has Never Possessed; was fined $235.
James, Owen David (Dillon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating With Expired Registration – Failure to Re-register.
Vasquez, Eric Fernando (San Juan, Texas) pleaded guilty to the offense of Seatbelt Violation; was fined $20.
Vasquez, Eric Fernando (San Juan, Texas) pleaded guilty to the offense Unlawful Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle On Highway; was fined $35.
Vasquez, Eric Fernando (San Juan, Texas) pleaded guilty to the offense of Fail To Drive To Right Of Roadway Except When Passing; was fined $35.
Vasquez, Eric Fernando (San Juan, Texas) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Without a Valid Driver's License; was fined $235.
Vasquez, Eric Fernando (San Juan, Texas) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs – 1st Offense; was fined $875; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.
Molina, Victor Manuel (Nampa, Idaho) forfeited bond of $60 for the offense of Driver Failing To Use Seatbelt.
Brozell, Christopher S. (Lima) pleaded nolo contendere to the offense of Disorderly Conduct – 1st Offense; was fined $35.
Goins, Kevin Earl (Dillon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operate a Vehicle Which Has Not Been Properly Registered.
Krush, Madison Jane (Queen Creek, Arizona) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating With Expired Registration – Failure to Re-register.
Speeding Forfeitures
Robinson, Kylie Lyn (Idaho Falls, Idaho) $40; Grigsby, Shaylee Michelle (Fairfield) $40; Robertson, Robert Paul E. (Saint Anthony, Idaho) $40; Lewis, Cherie Lee (Sheridan) $20; Ashcraft, Talitha (Twin Bridges) $120.