Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked — 1st Offense; was fined $225; and was sentenced to Jail.

Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Assault, Purposely Or Knowingly Causing Reasonable Apprehension Of Bodily Injury; was fined $275; and was sentenced to Jail, Letter of Apology.