Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked — 1st Offense; was fined $225; and was sentenced to Jail.
Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Assault, Purposely Or Knowingly Causing Reasonable Apprehension Of Bodily Injury; was fined $275; and was sentenced to Jail, Letter of Apology.
Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Obstructing A Peace Officer Or Other Public Servant; was fined $275; and was sentenced to Jail.
Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.
Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Stop Sign Violation; was fined $35.
Chamblee, Anthony Wayne (Mansfield, Louisiana) pleaded guilty to the offense of Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less Than $1,500; was fined $75.
Sanchez, Jose Daniel (Dillon) forfeited bond of $75 for the offense of Operating With Expired Registration — Failure to Re-register; License Suspended.
Sanchez, Jose Daniel (Dillon) forfeited bond of $225 for the offense of Fail To Carry Proof Or Exhibit/Insurance In Vehicle — Owner Or Operator — 1st Offense.
Sanchez, Jose Daniel (Dillon) forfeited bond of $235 for the offense of Driving Without a Valid Drivers License — Has Never Possessed.
Hoffman, Tony Rae (Phoenix, Arizona) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Carlson, Nicholas Charles (Mcminnville, Oregon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operate Non-Commercial Vehicle With Alcohol Concentration of 0.08% BAC or Greater — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.
Villasenor, Luis (Idaho Falls, Idaho) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of Weight Exceed Tire Capacity Rating/Under Inflated.
Ortiz Aguilar, Josue (Peoria, Illinois) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Dollack, Michelle Renae (Dillon) forfeited bond of $55 for the offense of Speed — Exceed Restricted Speed Limit Established Local Authority.
Dollack, Michelle Renae (Dillon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Stop Sign Violation.
Speeding Forfeitures
Gomez, Arturo Garcia (West Jordan) $120; Knighton, Jaxson Bruce (Idaho Falls, Idaho) $70; Stephan, Gunnar Paul (Dillon) $70; Agar, Deng Ayuel Ayue ( Edmonton, Alberta) $40; Coles, Jeffrey Lloyd (Rigby, Idaho) $40; Brown, Shawn Ann (Missoula) $70.