Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty of the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 3rd Offense; was fined $5,000; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT, License Suspension.

Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty for the offense of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked — 1st Offense; was fined $500; and was sentenced to Jail.