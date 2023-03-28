Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty of the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 3rd Offense; was fined $5,000; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT, License Suspension.
Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty for the offense of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked — 1st Offense; was fined $500; and was sentenced to Jail.
Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty for the offense of Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Property Damage Over $1,000 Without Permission From Law Enforcement; was fined $285; and was sentenced to Jail.
Dillon, Carlos Angelo Jr. (Dillon) was found guilty of the offense of Fail To Give Notice Of Accident By Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 — 1st Offense; was fined $275; and was sentenced to Jail.
Bright, Shawn William (Plains) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Stewart, Dominick Allen (Cheyenne, Wyoming) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Or Improper Medical Certification In Drivers Possession.
Adrian, Leslie Dale (Calgary, Alberta) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Sherkulov, Shukhrat Sharifovich (Columbus, Ohio) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR.
Phillips, Tyrone Jordan (Aberdeen, Idaho) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Vinson, Tiffany (Great Falls) pleaded guilty for the offense of Issuing a Bad Check; was fined $35.
Romero, Edwin Ayden (Dillon) forfeited bond of $285 for the offense of Operating Without Liability Insurance In Effect — 1st Offense.
Sokolowski, Scott Allen (Hawkins, Wisconsin) was found guilty of the offense of Violation In a Work Zone; was fined $235; and was sentenced to License Suspension.
Speeding ForfeituresSoper, Alexandra May (Rexburg, Idaho) $40; Cepeda, Cullen Michael (Billings) $20; Aguado-Tinoco, Jose P. (Nephi, Utah) $70; Clausen, Robin Lee (Big Timber) $40; Hanley, Gary Christopher (Las Vegas, Nevada) $40; Schroer, Paul Joseph (Sheridan) $70.