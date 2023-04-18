Justice Court Beaverhead County Justice Court Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Decker, Hayden Mark pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.Lazy Boy, Cash Davis was charged with the offense of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. Transferred to Another Court.Landis, Jonathan Noah forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operate a Vehicle Which Has Not Been Properly Registered.McIntosh, Peter Brooks pleaded guilty to the offense of Operating Without Liability Insurance In Effect — 2nd Offense; was fined $375.McIntosh, Peter Brooks pleaded guilty to the offense of Operating With Expired Registration — Failure to Re-register; was fined $135.Brashear, Gregory David pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License; was fined $135.Brashear, Gregory David pleaded guilty to the offense of Operating Without Liability Insurance In Effect — 1st Offense; was fined $250.Lopez Morales, Juan Antonio forfeited bond of $60 for the offense of Driver Failing To Use Seatbelt.Jones, Shaun Lester forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Set A Fire Or Burning Within A Forest, Range Or Crop Land Without A Permit.Luther, Matthew Reed forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Fail To Carry/Display Registration Receipt As Required.Vasquez, Anthony forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.Green, Carl Edward forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.Robinson, Samuel Mark forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Over Dimension Vehicle Or Combination On Highway Without Special Permit.Singh, Nechal forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.Jasvir, Singh forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).Wilcender, Francois forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of Not In Possession Of 7 Previous Days Logs.Speeding ForfeituresDiederich, Barry Lee, $40; Popiel-Kozicki, Konrad Andrew S., $70; Howell, Ethan Reed, $200; Jones, Robert G. $120; Landis, Jonathan Noah, $70. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Transportation Roads And Traffic Crime Motor Vehicles Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News