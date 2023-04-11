Hathaway, Joshua Corey was charged with the offense of Cruelty To Animals — Overworking, Beating, Torturing, Injuring, Or Killing The Animal (1st Offense). Transferred to Another Court.
Hathaway, Joshua Corey was charged with the offense of Strangulation of Partner or Family Member (1st Offense). Transferred to Another Court.
Hathaway, Joshua Corey was charged with the offense of Partner Or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury To Partner Or Family Member (1st Offense). Transferred to Another Court.
Hathaway, Joshua Corey was charged with the offense of Destruction Of Or Tampering Of A Communication Device — Making Unusable/Inoperable/Inaccessible. Transferred to Another Court.
Hathaway, Joshua Corey was charged with the offense of Assault, Purposely Or Knowingly Causing Reasonable Apprehension Of Bodily Injury. Transferred to Another Court.
Hames, Christopher Alan forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 75’ Maximum Length For Combinations Of Vehicles.
Guice, Michael Paul forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 75’ Maximum Length For Combinations Of Vehicles.
Reynaga-Sanchez, Luis A. forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).
Singh, Navtej forfeited bond of $285 for the offense of False Log.
Allen, Christopher Lea forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 75’ Maximum Length For Combinations Of Vehicles.
ReyesDeLaRosa, Eduardo forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.
Saterdal, Destiny Hope forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old And Less Than 60 lbs. Properly Restrained.
Ausmus, Guy Howard forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Careless Driving.
King, Coby Wayne forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating With Expired Registration — Failure to Re-register.
Root Lucena, Zolwaldy Vanessa forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Careless Driving.
Speeding ForfeituresPreiss, Sydney Rose, $95; King, Coby Wayne, $85; Ingram, Toby Norman, $55; Corsi, Peter A., $20; Ceballos, Summer Meadow, $40; Thompson, Nicholas Ryan, $70; Mcdonald, William Edward, $40.