Justice Court Beaverhead County Justice Court Provided to the Dillon Tribune Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Draper, Jarred Cole (Townsend) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 2nd Offense; was fined $1,285; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT, 24/7.Rodgers, Matthew John (Dillon) was charged with the offense of Criminal Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Transferred to Another Court.Rodgers, Matthew John (Dillon) was charged with the offense of Criminal Possession Of Dangerous Drugs. Transferred to Another Court.Kidder, David William (Butte) was charged with the offense of Reckless Driving — 1st Offense. Transferred to Another Court.Kidder, David William (Butte) was charged with the offense of Criminal Endangerment. Transferred to Another Court.Kidder, David William (Butte) was charged with the offense of Improper Passing — In No-Passing Zone. Transferred to Another Court.Kidder, David William (Butte) was charged with the offense of Fleeing From Or Eluding Peace Officer. Transferred to Another Court.Kidder, David William (Butte) was charged with the offense of Disorderly Conduct — 1st Offense. Transferred to Another Court.Edgar, Hayrapet (Glendale, California) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).Gelboym, Vadim (Marshall, Texas) forfeited bond for the offense of TV Screen In View Of Driver — was fined $135.Alfredo, Fierrocortez (Los Angeles, California) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).Mentch, Harry Christopher (Hayden, Idaho) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).Clute, Anthony Eugene (Sparks, Nevada) forfeited bond of $535 for the offense of No Driver Shall Use within 4 Hrs of Going On Duty, Be Under The Influence of, Nor Possess Alcohol.Jalal, Mohammad (Houston, Texas) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.Feuerherm, Jaylin William (Poplar) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Liability Insurance In Effect — 1st Offense.Demerchant, Bobby Wilmot (Grande Prairie, Alberta) forfeited bond of $110 for the offense for Operating a Vehicle With Weight Greater Than The Maximum Authorized.Myers, Benjamin Kyle (Highpoint, North Carolina) pleaded guilty to the offense of Careless Driving; was fined $135.Johnson, Nathan Potter (Missoula) pleaded guilty to the offense of Careless Driving; was fined $85.Schrepfer, Shelby Dalen (Dillon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Stop Sign Violation.Zelenka, Brendan Allen (Clancy) pleaded guilty to the offense of Reckless Driving — 1st Offense; was fined $535; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.Rafford, Addison Patricia (Bozeman) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operating With Expired Registration — Failure to Re-register; was fined $185.Speeding ForfeituresGiles, Alex Bona (Great Falls) $55; Turner, Kristina Michele (Eagle, Colorado) $40; Dames, Nicholas Lazo (Dillon) $20; Rafford, Addison Patricia (Bozeman) $120. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Roads And Traffic Transportation The Economy Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News