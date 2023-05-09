Garrido Leyva, Joaquin (Houston, Texas) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.
Lee Gray, Kenneth Shayne (Cortez, Colorado) forfeited bond of $125 for the offense of No/Expired Periodic Annual Inspection.
Lee Gray, Kenneth Shayne (Cortez, Colorado) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 102” Width Limit.
Friesen-Voth, Elmer Nmn (Namiquipa, Mexico) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating With Expired Registration — Failure to Reregister.
Friesen-Voth, Elmer Nmn (Namiquipa, Mexico) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Friesen-Voth, Elmer Nmn (Namiquipa, Mexico) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No/Expired Periodic Annual Inspection.
Mckenzie, Troy Richard (Redmond, Oregon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operate Vehicle Whose Gross Laden Weight Exceeds GVW Shown On Owner Certificate.
Pfau, Mark Irven (Missoula) forfeited bond of $75 for the offense of Parking On Road When Practical To Park Off Road.
Guillen, Edward A. (Dillon) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Littering — Dumping/Leaving Any Garbage/Dead Animal/Refuse/Debris.
Gould, Dustie James (Saint Anthony, Idaho) forfeited bond of $60 for the offense of Driver Failing To Use Seatbelt.
Schara, Tristan David (Hamilton) forfeited bond of $20 for the offense of Seatbelt Violation.
Jacketta, Luke Troy (Taylorsville, Utah) forfeited bond of $60 for the offense of Driver Failing To Use Seatbelt.
Coelho, Lane Michael (Dillon) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of Fail/Stop School Bus Stopped (Load Or Unload School Child).
Hayden, Mark Allen (Dillon) forfeited bond of $50 for the offense of Beaverhead County Animal Control Ordinance.
Freeman, Cole Dean (Twin Bridges) was charged with the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense. Transferred into Another Court.
Freeman, Cole Dean (Twin Bridges) was charged with the offense of Criminal Possession Of Dangerous Drugs. Transferred into Another Court.
Zito, April Marie (Dillon) was charged with the offense of Probation And Parole Detention For Probation Violation. Transferred to Another Court.
Lyons, Joshua Peter (Whitehall) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operating Without Liability Insurance In Effect — 2nd Offense; was fined $385.
Lyons, Joshua Peter (Whitehall) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked — 2nd Offense; was fined $285; and was sentenced to Jail.
Osborne, Ashley Renee (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Careless Driving; was fined $25.
Osborne, Ashley Renee (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 2nd Offense; was fined $1,285; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.
Russell, Shawn Clancy (Wise River) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail, ACT.
Van Ness, Alan Kenneth (Cedar Knolls, New Jersey) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operate Vehicle With Alcohol Concentration of 0.02% BAC Under 21 Years of Age — 1st Offense; was fined $385; and was sentenced to ACT.
Romero Bello, Yoenny (Miami, Florida) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No/Expired Periodic Annual Inspection.
Carter, Donte Demond (Mexia, Texas) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Exceeding The 75’ Maximum Length For Combinations Of Vehicles.
Brown, Christopher Louis (Kerrville, Texas) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.
Asonganyi Tazocha, Fnu (San Antonio, Texas) forfeited bond of $40 for the offense of No Log Book In Possession.
Guerrero, Verarado Jr. (Nyssa, Oregon) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of No/Expired Periodic Annual Inspection.
Padilla, Lance Lawrence (Visalia, California) forfeited bond of $285 for the offense of False Log.
Gurganious, Michael Dewayne (Grand Junction, Colorado) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Gurganious, Michael Dewayne (Grand Junction, Colorado) forfeited bond of $385 for the offense of Operating CMV After Vehicle Place OOS.
Gulbranson, Arlan Kester (Vanderhoof, British Columbia) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Operating Without Temporary Special Fuel Permit.
Hill, Kane Grady (Mack, Colorado) forfeited bond of $210 for the offense of Fail To Use/Extend Retractable Axle When Weight Exceeds Legal Max For Fixed Axles.
Wixom, Dustin Ted (Blackfoot, Idaho) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).
Dennis, Aaron Scott Lloyd (Walker, Louisiana) forfeited bond of $225 for the offense of Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without a Commercial Drivers License — 1st Offense.
Dennis, Aaron Scott Lloyd (Walker, Louisiana) forfeited bond of $60 for the offense of Driver Failing To Use Seatbelt.
Marchesseault, Romeo Dean (Dillon) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of Set A Fire Or Burning Within A Forest, Range Or Crop Land Without A Permit.
Speeding ForfeituresHahnkamp, Denise Anderson (Melrose) $40; Leishman, Hali (Mountain View, Alberta) $40; Ludwar, Donald Edward (New Norway, Alberta) $70; Egstad, Andrew William (Dillon) $55; Henrikson, Trey Austin (Anaconda/Butte) $20; Derieux, Kendel Elizabeth (Anaconda) $120; Kallis, Wayne R. (Edmonton, Alberta) $120; Mcgovern, Levi Aron (Lolo) $40; Pfau, Mark Irven (Missoula) $70; Finch, Melanie Jo (Rexford) $85; Davis, Nevaeh Mychelle (Helena) $40; Fraley, Brooke Lillian (Meridian, Idaho) $40; Tucker, Audra Marie (Belgrade) $40; Bozanic, John-Aaron (Missoula) $40; Aberle, Dylan Brian (Billings) $40; Borrowman, Samantha Grace (Dillon) $70; Peterson, Jsharnet Rose-Marie (Caldwell, Idaho) $70; Fuchs, Kristy Lee (Missoula) $40.