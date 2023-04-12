Like a master artist, Drew Helle considered the experience of his audience—on multiple levels—when creating his award-winning project for the Dillon Public Library’s 2023 Peeps Diorama Contest.
The local six year old filled his “Peeps-assic World” with creatures from the dinosaur age, plant life and colors from across the spectrum, plus drama sure to intrigue.
And some humor.
“There are T-rexes, and there are funny parts,” noted Helle of his blend and peril and wit that includes Peeps airing their concerns through old-school dialogue balloons coming out of the sides of their mouths.
And most importantly and impressively, the kindergartner considered the well-being of his audience who might get too intrigued, erecting a safety fence across the front of his diorama
“This is protection” said Helle of the wire barrier he placed across the open end of his Peeps diorama to restrict the fearsome fellows within—a snarling T-rex, a teen rex, ducks, pterodactyls and other disreputable sorts not above gnawing a finger or nose straying too close to them.
“It’s electrical,” added Drew of a feature bolstering his safety fence, which comes with a Danger sign highlighted by a jagged lightning bolt that has thus far dissuaded any of his dinos from trying to scale it.
Helle made the award-winning display by making the most of some time he recently spent away from his kindergarten studies.
“He was home sick from school for two days, so that’s what he did—work on that,” revealed Helle’s mom, Timber McQuiston Helle of the project inspired by a Jurassic World Lego display that Drew admired.
Helle used paper, sticks, glue and, of course, Peeps for “Peeps-assic World.” Though keeping enough of the soft and tasty candied figures on hand proved perhaps his greatest challenge.
“I ate all of them,” reported Drew of what happened to the first batch of Peeps that his mom brought home for Drew to use to populate “Peeps-assic World.”
“We had to buy another package of them,” nodded mom, who, teamed with dad Bryce Helle to keep that second batch of Peeps out of reach of Drew and his three-year-old brother, Ashton, who also created a Peeps diorama—one based around Ferdinand.
The 2023 Peeps Diorama contest operated under the theme “CinePeep”—instructing participants to “depict a movie or theater event.”
As always, the Peeps contest attracted a whole gallery’s worth of fine entries, including: the Jane Austen-inspired “Peeps and Prejudice;” a Peeps version of the Kentucky Derby; a library scene at Peeps University (PU); “Secret Peep Garden;” “The Great Peeps;” “Peep Wars;” and the daunting “The Trolls of Peeperhead County,” a diorama that could have folks taking extra protection along the next time they venture into area woods.
With Peeps projects on display over the past few weeks, the library collected votes on viewers’ favorite entry—with the project gaining the most votes winning the coveted Peeple’s Choice honor that Drew Helle netted this year for “Peeps-assic World.”
A first-time Peeps contest contender, Helle said he felt honored to gain the plaque that comes with winning the Peeple’s Choice award, but confided that he was even more enthusiastic about taking home the special bag of candy that came with it.
Peeps dioramas remain on display at the Dillon Public Library, located at 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.