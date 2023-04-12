Peeps contest winner

Drew Helle stands by his award-winning Peeps diorama with built-in security features to protect viewers.

 Clementine Regan photo

Like a master artist, Drew Helle considered the experience of his audience—on multiple levels—when creating his award-winning project for the Dillon Public Library’s 2023 Peeps Diorama Contest.

The local six year old filled his “Peeps-assic World” with creatures from the dinosaur age, plant life and colors from across the spectrum, plus drama sure to intrigue.

