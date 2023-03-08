Beaverhead GOP

Conservative radio talk show host Aaron Flint livened the Beaverhead GOP Lincoln-Regan Dinner on Saturday night with his thoughts on the national political landscape.

The Beaverhead GOP held their annual Lincoln-Regan Dinner Saturday night at the Frontier Events Center, and it was calmer and quieter that the typical Republican gathering. Over the past few years, the top state-wide candidates from across Big Sky Country have joined local candidates vying for county office to open the political season with buzz and excitement. On Saturday, with no elections on the schedule, it was subdued.

Jim Brown of Dillon and Helena, a current elected member of the Montana Public Commission, did his best to fire the crowd up with some inside baseball talk, warming the crowd for conservative radio talk show host Aaron Flint, the featured speaker.

To contact J.P. Plutt e-mail JP at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.