The Beaverhead GOP held their annual Lincoln-Regan Dinner Saturday night at the Frontier Events Center, and it was calmer and quieter that the typical Republican gathering. Over the past few years, the top state-wide candidates from across Big Sky Country have joined local candidates vying for county office to open the political season with buzz and excitement. On Saturday, with no elections on the schedule, it was subdued.
Jim Brown of Dillon and Helena, a current elected member of the Montana Public Commission, did his best to fire the crowd up with some inside baseball talk, warming the crowd for conservative radio talk show host Aaron Flint, the featured speaker.
Flint’s story includes a youth spent on the Hi-Line helping insert the Glasgow Courier, the newspaper owned by his grandparents. His life’s journey would take him to Washington, D.C., where he enrolled as a journalism student at Howard University, a traditionally black college. While in D.C. he began a political career working for then U.S. Senator Conrad Burns of Montana. He returned to Montana and earned his journalism degree from the UM.
Flint’s radio show, Montana Talks, reaches folks in Dillon over their smart phones. His background in politics and journalism lends itself to interesting calls and changes in direction in subject matter.
“Hosting a radio show, you never know what is going to be the big story that day,” said Flint in an interview before he took to the Beaverhead GOP dais. “And even if you think that is going to be the big story that day, your listeners might have something else that they want to talk about. One phone call can change the whole conversation. As you see even locally here in Dillon, there is stuff that is news to us, but you go out to the cafes, and you can find out what they’re really talking about.”
Flint said that if he had to pick a topic for the Dillon appearance three weeks ago, it would have been about the “China Spy Balloon and the bigger picture about what has been going on with China that has been ignored in recent years.”
The news cycle goes on and the latest topic is that of a “national divorce.”
It is unclear who wants the divorce and what that entails, but the talk is out there and talk radio folks address the topic of the day.
During a Feb. 21 interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) mentioned the phrase national divorce but did not lay claim to accepting the theory and said, “The last thing I ever want to see in American is a Civil War...but it’s going in that direction.”
Two days later, Joy-Ann Reid, an MSNBC political analyst and host of her own talk show derided the national divorce idea.
Flint, the Montana conservative radio host, weighed in.
“We don’t even like the idea of a national divorce,” said Flint. “We don’t even like the fact that the question is coming up, but that is how bad things are getting right now is the fact that this question is being entertained out there. Whether we talk about it or not, people are thinking about it right now.”
The thought or premise of a national divorce may be getting talked about, but at this time, the negative reaction it has gained has parties from both sides of the aisle backing away and distancing themselves from the idea that will likely live a short news cycle.