The next man up could step up as early as this evening, when the Dillon City Council will consider endorsing the appointment of a new city police officer.

“I respectfully request approval of the appointment of Ryan Martinez to the position of Probationary Patrolman,” wrote Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez in a letter included in the meeting packet the next Dillon City Council meeting, set for 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 5.

