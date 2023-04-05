The next man up could step up as early as this evening, when the Dillon City Council will consider endorsing the appointment of a new city police officer.
“I respectfully request approval of the appointment of Ryan Martinez to the position of Probationary Patrolman,” wrote Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez in a letter included in the meeting packet the next Dillon City Council meeting, set for 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 5.
“Ryan Martinez was interviewed and approved by the police commission on March 23, 2023,” added the chief of the key candidate review process.
Alvarez also noted in the letter that Martinez has lived in Dillon already for the past year and a half, and studied criminal justice at Cuesta College and Incident Command through FEMA.
“Mr. Martinez will be a great addition to our police force,” concluded Alvarez.
The city council tonight will also consider a resolution to set up a public hearing on the proposed abandonment of Barrett and Short streets.
The council will also get updates from city officers, city boards and commissions, and its own committees.
To see the full meeting agenda and packet, go to dillonmt.org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab in the lefthand column of the homepage, or head to City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.