Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared on the Dillon Tribune website (www.dillontribune.com).
Voters elected new – and familiar – faces to Beaverhead County High and School District #10 school boards Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals.
Newcomer Roxanne Engellant and incumbent Pierce Rouse were elected to the two open District 10 BCHS school board seats. Engellant received the most votes at 1,292, followed by Rouse at 1,172. Incumbent Koy Holland received 984 votes. BCHS District 7 board seat retained incumbent Patty Jo Staudenmeyer (she was unchallenged).
"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the BCHS school board and look forward to working with this tremendous group of people who have worked to care for our district for many years," Engellant said. "My children have gained valuable educational and extra-curricular experiences at BCHS and I am certain the working relationship of the board, the administration and the district has helped create this positive environment. I look forward to helping continue that success."
Rouse said he was kind of surprised he was re-elected.
"I would have guessed people were getting tired of me, I've been there so long," he said, adding he figured any of the board candidates would do a phenomenal job. "The main reason (I ran again) is we have new people coming on board, and I thought maybe it would be a good idea to go one more time."
Holland thanked the BCHS community for their support over his past 12 years on the board, and outlined his process before coming to decisions when serving.
"In my opinion, a school board member’s job is to provide the best education possible for our students and be fiscally responsible. I try 'thinking outside of the box' in the effort to make things better. Sometimes, things don’t need to be improved. One doesn’t know that until the topic is revisited. If we were all to agree on the same thing 100% of the time, then why have a board?" he wrote in a letter to the editor, adding he thinks merging BCHS and SD #10 is the most fiscally-responsible and best option for both districts.
SD #10 voters ousted incumbent Estee Aiken (746 votes) from the board and brought back former board member Todd Rouse (972 votes). New faces Andrew Zitzer (1,067 votes) and Shannon Maness (923 votes) were elected (see related story).
Jackson School retained incumbent Stacey Folsom (38 votes) over challenger Benjamin Stein, (12) according to unofficial vote totals. Incumbent Troy Dawson ran unopposed.
"I'm excited," Folsom said. "I hope to help our school continue to make the changes that they need to be successful and help our children in the best way possible."
Lima School's building reserve levy passed, 142-52. The levy will raise $120,000 over six years, or approximately $20,000 annually, to be used for building maintenance.
Elections for Wisdom, Reichle, Polaris and Wise River were either uncontested or the number of candidates that filed equaled the number of open seats.