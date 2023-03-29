The Beaverhead County Museum board is hard at work setting up exhibits and programs for the upcoming spring/summer opening.
Though a formal opening date has not yet been finalized, board members and volunteers have been working to get the “Ride the Rails Into Montana” train exhibit ready to go alongside new displays on Japanese in the County, Lewis and Clark, CCC Camp, and Children’s Clothes and Toys.
The board discussed the exhibits and new programming at its March 22 meeting.
Museum association member Lynn Giles noted the organization is looking for a snow plane for a future exhibit dedicated to a major donor. They had a person lined up to donate a snow plane, but that fell through.
“If you have any idea where we can locate a snow plane in good condition, let us know and we’ll pursue it,” she said. “It seems like such a Beaverhead County thing.”
The new train exhibit is about 90% complete, Executive Director Candi Whitworth said. The finishing touches need to be done before the museum can hold an event highlighting that new permanent exhibit. Giles said the association also wants to hold a fundraiser showcasing the new exhibit and other changes at the facility. Board chairman John Breen said he will work with other volunteers to get that wrapped up soon, and do a thorough cleaning of the museum before opening day — which has not been set yet.
Board member Lorraine King reported the theater’s recent programs have been a huge success, and member Lee Graves said community members are pleased the museum is having rotating programs again. The next program scheduled is a feature on the hidden stories of Bannack by John Phillips at 6 p.m. April 20.
Board treasurer Neal Straus noted the budget is right on target for this point in the fiscal year.