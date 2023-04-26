Beaverhead County Museum officials are scrambling to put the finishing touches on its newest permanent exhibit prior to opening day May 15.
The museum board met April 19 to discuss the “Ride the Rails Into Montana” train exhibit, leftover building fixes and other matters at its monthly meeting.
Board member Donna Jones said she and board chairman John Breen selected a number of photographs for the train exhibit, and they are in the process of getting reproduced for the display. Breen added that some maps from 1917 will also be part of the display. They still need to finalize the labeling for each exhibit.
Board members are hoping to have the Depot Theatre’s exterior painting done before opening day, and possibly the floors in the Depot museum. Spring cleanup which includes the yard and gutters, is also expected to be done by then. Breen noted he is still working to get security updates finalized and fixing a door at the depot, which may have to wait until it gets a bit warmer.
Museum association member Lynn Giles reported on grant progress, highlighting the United Way’s grant to purchase a refrigerator for old photograph negatives.
Volunteers to help with the summer season are being lined up, Executive Director Candi Whitworth said. The season is shaping up to be a busy one, with programs being set up and people interested in booking the theater during the summer months.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday starting May 15.