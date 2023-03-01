Beaverhead County Museum officials are scrambling to get facilities updates in place before the doors open this spring.

Chairman John Breen told board trustees at the Feb. 15 meeting he is working on finalizing security improvements across the campus, ensuring new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are up and running, and fixing doors and the Depot Theatre's chairs. Much of the improvements, including painting the exterior of the buildings, is being paid for through federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act infrastructure funding.

To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.