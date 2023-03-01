Beaverhead County Museum officials are scrambling to get facilities updates in place before the doors open this spring.
Chairman John Breen told board trustees at the Feb. 15 meeting he is working on finalizing security improvements across the campus, ensuring new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are up and running, and fixing doors and the Depot Theatre's chairs. Much of the improvements, including painting the exterior of the buildings, is being paid for through federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act infrastructure funding.
Executive Director Candi Whitworth noted the replacement of furnace filters may have contributed to a decreased heat bill.
Trustee Lorraine King presented a revised pricing schedule for renting out the Depot Theatre. The goal is to have whatever events are held cover the costs of the electricity, heating and grounds upkeep. She said there are different tiers of pricing for nonprofits, commercial entities and private events (such as weddings). The board approved the increased prices for theater usage.
Trustee Donna Jones noted the upcoming "Ride the Rails Into Montana" train exhibit is close to completion, though suggestions for additions are welcome. Board members previously said they expected it to take a couple of years to have the overall exhibit completed, but wanted to get a portion of it up and running for this year's museum opening.
In other discussion, the board reviewed artifacts and other items for its collection. The reviews are needed to determine whether to keep the items or deaccession them.
Museum staff intend to have a "soft opening" in April; a more formal grand opening event featuring the new train exhibit is being planned.